Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized President Trump’s latest coronavirus relief efforts as being “unworkable, weak, and far too narrow.”

“Unfortunately, the President’s executive orders described in one word, would be paltry. In three words, unworkable, weak and far too narrow," Schumer said.

Only one of the actions signed by the President was an order – the rest were memoranda.

Schumer specifically criticized the payroll tax deferral, saying he has already talked to companies who will continue withholding payroll taxes in case they will be forced to pay them when the deferral expires in December.

“Employers are just going to continue, withhold the money – I have talked to some – because they don't want their employees to be stuck with a huge bill in December," Schumer added.

The Senator from New York also criticized the policy for depleting Medicare and Social Security funds.

“If you're a Social Security recipient or Medicare recipient, you better watch out if President Trump is re-elected,” Schumer warned.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday” that there would be no cuts in benefits, because there will be an “automatic contribution from the general funds to those trust funds.”

CNN's Nicky Robertson contributed to this report