The US reported its highest number of fatalities yesterday since May 

On Aug. 16, one of the most common sights on the Mediterranean Sea will return once again: cruise ships.

But it's not back to business as usual for this beleaguered travel sector, which has lost an estimated half of its $150 billion in annual global revenue since the Diamond Princess, docked off the coast of Japan in February, became emblematic for how fast the new Covid-19 can spread on a ship.

That triggered a global shutdown of sea cruises until July, when the few that dared start up again were hit with infections right away. The 180 passengers on the Norwegian cruise liner MS Roald Amundsen are still under quarantine after 36 crew members and four guests tested positive on an Arctic voyage.

Fears over potential fresh outbreaks prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July to extend a "no sail order" until September 2020. Some cruise lines have gone further, canceling voyages until December or even 2021.

How will the Mediterranean cruises be different?

The Med cruises on offer for the moment are only for residents of Europe's 26-nation Schengen Area, according to new stipulations set forth by the Italian government on August 10.

During the cruise, people will not be allowed off the ship onto Italian soil unless they are part of tightly controlled organized excursions with fellow passengers only and minimum contact with the general population..

The MSC Grandiosa will be the first to test the waters on August 16 with a seven-night cruise that will stop in Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo and Valletta, Malta.

"Stringent safety measures"

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC's executive chairman, said in a statement that all passengers and crew will be tested for Covid-19 before being allowed to board.

"During the pause in our operations, we focused on developing a comprehensive operating protocol that builds upon already stringent health and safety measures that have long been in place on board our ships," Vago said in a statement posted on the company website.

The procedures include Covid-19 testing for all guests and crew before embarkation and shore visits only as part of approved excursions, he said.

"With all of these measures in place, we aim to offer our guests the safest possible holiday."

Leonardo Massa, MSC's Italy country manager, told CNN that the security procedures to access the ship will be threefold.

Passengers will need to fill out a form and have their temperature taken followed by an immunofluorescence test to detect the potential for the virus. If they pass that test, they can then check in and get their cruise card.

