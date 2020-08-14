Thousands of new Covid-19 cases reported in Georgia

Georgia's Health Department reported 2,674 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The statewide Covid-19 total is 228,668.

The department also reported 83 new coronavirus-related deaths, which brings the total in the state to 4,538.

According to the Department of Health, the state reported 136 deaths Tuesday – its most in a single day since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – and another 109 deaths Wednesday.

Note: These numbers were released by the Georgia Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN