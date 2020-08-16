World
August 16 coronavirus news

By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh, Tara John, Fernando Alfonso III, Alaa Elassar and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, August 17, 2020
19 hr 36 min ago

South Korea orders thousands of church members to be tested

Cases linked to religious facilities are continuing to rise in South Korea.
Cases linked to religious facilities are continuing to rise in South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

All 4,066 members of the Sarang-Jeil church in South Korea must be tested for coronavirus after a spike in cases was traced back to a religious service held by the group, according to an executive order by the acting Mayor of Seoul, Seo Jeong-hyup.

During an emergency briefing to reporters, Seo said that almost 2,000 members of the church's congregation in Seoul -- who have been told to be tested -- are now instructed to self-quarantine. Seo said the city will also work with the National Police Agency to “visit door to door, urging people to get tested.”  

As of Sunday, 249 members of the Sarang-Jeil church have tested positive for Covid-19. The outbreak among Sarang-Jeil members is just one of several virus clusters linked to churches across the country, including 126 cases recorded at the Woori-jeil church in Yongin, Gyeonggi province. 

Legal action against will also be taken against the church, run by Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, who Seo accused of violating infectious disease control laws. “Jun violated self-quarantine and spread false information, purposely delaying congregations from getting tested,” Seo said.  

The Ministry of Health and Welfare's said in a Twitter post that a complaint will be filed on Sunday against Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon of Sarang-Jeil Church in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul for “violating self-quarantine measures and obstructing the contact tracing investigation by omitting and concealing the list of investigation subjects.” 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in posted a message on his Facebook Sunday warning of a firm response against individuals who flout the law and attend events that are the source of these mass infections.  

Without mentioning the church by name, Moon said that the actions of people attending these rallies are “very worrying,” calling their behavior “a very senseless act,” that it is a “clear challenge to the national disease control and prevention system, and an unforgivable act that threatens the lives of the people.”

“By taking stern actions on illegal acts that undermine public well-being and order, we will fulfill the government's mission to protect the safety of the people first and firmly establish the rule of law.”  

Resurgence: Overall 279 new coronavirus cases were reported nationwide as of midnight Sunday, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of which 267 cases were locally transmitted, and 146 cases were reported in Seoul. 

The South Korean government has waged one of the world's most successful fights against Covid-19. But a recent uptick of cases has led to social distancing measures being reintroduced to the Seoul area on Sunday.

In total, there have been 15,318 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Korea, and 305 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

21 hr 20 min ago

Pandemic power play: It's China vs. the US in Latin America

Analysis by CNN's Matt Rivers

China has played a major role in Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries since the pandemic began
At first glance, the picture China's ambassador to Barbados tweeted on July 23 shows nothing more than an online meeting — a typical, screen-based representation of what life has become during the pandemic.

The digital get-together was to announce that Beijing had agreed to give a $1 billion loan to Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries to help them secure an eventual Covid-19 vaccine developed by China.

Like most online meetings, and any photos of them, this one was largely dull.

But let's make it more interesting. Look at the photo again. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi looms large in the center of the screen. He's surrounded by about a dozen foreign ministers from LAC countries. They're all there, in part, to thank China for coming to their aid.

If you believe that China has ambitions to be a regional and global power, the photo is downright allegorical. China as the sun, other countries orbiting around it, guided by the gravitational pull of the Middle Kingdom's economic and political might, a force never more apparent than during a global pandemic

It's a hyperbolic hot take based on a simple photo, I know.

But for many observers of the region, amid a retreat by the United States from its global leadership role and a virus wreaking havoc on lives and incomes, a black-and-white narrative of an ascendant China becoming the dominant force in Latin America and the Caribbean has become commonplace.

The question is: Are they right? The answer isn't so simple.

Winning hearts, minds and wallets

China has played a major role in this region since the pandemic first arrived here in force in late March. As the virus swept through country after country, China took action.

It donated at least 150,000 masks and a number of hazmat suits to Brazil, donated dozens of ventilators, monitors, defibrillators and ultrasound scanners to Peru and donated at least 10 ventilators, 50,000 testing kits and 100,000 medical masks to Argentina. Separately, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's foundation donated 100,000 masks, 50,000 testing kits and five ventilators to Mexico.

Read the rest of the analysis here

22 hr 1 min ago

Postal service warns nearly every state it may not be able to deliver ballots on time, based on current election rules

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman

Democratic voters are expected to take advantage of expanded mail-in voting access more than Republicans
The US Postal Service warned almost all of the 50 states and Washington, DC, that voters could be at risk of not getting their ballots back to election offices in time to be counted because election rules are not compatible with the time needed for delivery and return of absentee ballots through the mail, according to letters released on Friday night.

The letters provide a stark reminder that the expansion of mail-in voting due to the pandemic is colliding with a slowdown in postal delivery because of controversial changes made by the new postmaster general.

Most states were informed in late July by the service's general counsel that postal service analysis suggests local deadlines for requesting and returning ballots did not allow for enough time based on delivery estimates.

The letters varied based on state rules, with a few states deemed to having sufficient time built in, according to the postal service assessment. Only Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Rhode Island were informed by USPS that they shouldn't expect problems, according to the letters.

But in total, the letters portray a last-minute warning some votes could be at risk, leaving some states scrambling to consider whether they have the ability to even adjust rules in time for the election.

The letters predate President Donald Trump's most recent attacks on mail-in voting, including on Thursday when he said he opposed giving billions in funding to the postal service because doing so would allow increased mail-in voting. The changes are a result of previously planned cost-cutting measures, put in place partly as a reaction to the President's extensive criticism of the US Postal Service as a money loser that does not charge enough for its services, combined with the coronavirus pandemic. Union officials have been warning that newly implemented measures would affect mail-in voting in November.

Why this is important: The popularity of voting by mail has exploded during the pandemic and it's expected that Democratic voters plan to take advantage of expanded mail-in voting access more than Republicans.

August 15 coronavirus news
By Tara John, Melissa Macaya, Zamira Rahim, Laura Smith-Spark, Alaa Elassar and Amir Vera, CNN

22 hr 40 min ago

The US reported nearly 48,000 new cases today

The United States reported 47,913 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,029 new related deaths on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This brings the national total up to 5,361,165 cases and 169,481 deaths. 

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned this week that if Americans fail to follow coronavirus prevention guidelines such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds, we could be in store for “the worst fall, from a public health perspective, we've ever had."

The grim figures come as schools and universities across the country are reopening, yet experts like US’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have warned against a rushed reopening as cases soar in the country.

"To think that you can ignore the biologic and get the economy back, it's not gonna happen," Fauci told actor Matthew McConaughey in an interview on Instagram on Thursday.

"It's just not gonna happen. You gotta do both. You gotta get control of the biologic as you carefully open the country."

Tracking Covid-19 cases in the US
23 hr 18 min ago

UAE and Israeli companies sign agreement to develop Covid-19 testing device

From CNN’s Sharif Paget in Atlanta

A United Arab Emirates company called APEX National Investment has signed an agreement with Israel's Tera Group to develop a faster Covid-19 testing device, according to the UAE state-run news agency WAM.

The deal, a "strategic commercial agreement," was was signed in Abu Dhabi. It is "considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors, for the benefit of serving humanity by strengthening research and studies on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)," said Khalifa Yousef Khouri, chairman of APEX National Investment, in the WAM report.

This partnership comes after Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday that they’re establishing full diplomatic relations.

1:40 a.m. ET, August 16, 2020

Boris Johnson may be taught a cruel lesson by coronavirus in bid to reopen schools

Analysis from CNN's Luke McGee

Schools or pubs? That's the choice some believe UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face when English students return to their classrooms next month.

On the surface, it might seem a straightforward case of weighing up which is more important: a quick recovery from the economic downturn caused by lockdown, or students avoiding the "generational catastrophe" that the UN Secretary-General predicted if schools are not reopened.

But this is not how the government sees it. According to numerous UK government sources who were not permitted to speak about policy yet to be announced, here's where Downing Street is currently:

  • First, the calculation has changed now that we have seen exactly how damaging the lockdown has been to the UK's economy. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the UK's GDP had fallen a record 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Second, this is not a zero-sum game, one government adviser told CNN. "It's not the case of if pubs and bars are open X will happen and if you open schools Y will happen. If everyone is compliant with the rules of social distancing, cleaning their hands, you can basically have both at once."
  • Third, the two things are not unrelated. "Schools are going back regardless, mostly because parents need to get back to work. Everything has a knock-on effect," said a senior civil servant.
  • Fourth, there is still no clear idea of when a vaccine will arrive, and certain groups are still at higher risk. So if most people can go back to some type of normality, the focus can be on local lockdowns and protecting the vulnerable.

In short, the government might try to do everything at once -- even though public health experts fear the country is still not in a position to guarantee doing any of this safely.

Boris Johnson may be taught a cruel lesson by coronavirus in bid to reopen schools
1:27 a.m. ET, August 16, 2020

Japan reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for third consecutive day

From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo and Sol Han in Hong Kong

Japan recorded 1,238 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the ministry of health announced today.

This is the third consecutive day the country has reported over 1,000 new daily cases and 385 of them were recorded in the capital, Tokyo.

The ministry also announced three more deaths.

Japan has now recorded 55,426 confirmed cases and 1,101 virus-related deaths.

12:57 a.m. ET, August 16, 2020

Cluster of Covid-19 cases identified at University of North Carolina fraternity

By Alaa Elassar and Kay Jones, CNN

A pedestrian walks though a tunnel at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in June.
A pedestrian walks though a tunnel at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in June. Gerry Broome/AP

Another coronavirus cluster has been identified at the University of North Carolina.

This time, the cluster, defined as five or more cases in close proximity, was discovered at the Sigma Nu fraternity, the university said in a statement on Saturday.

The news comes just one day after the university identified clusters at a residence hall and a private apartment complex that serves as a housing option for some UNC Chapel Hill students.

"The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring," the statement said. All residents in the living spaces have been provided with information and next steps, the university added.

The Sigma Nu national headquarters has posted Covid-19 information and resources for members of the fraternity. The national fraternity did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

12:55 a.m. ET, August 16, 2020

Georgia governor issues new Covid-19 executive order

From CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Dianne Gallagher 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference in Atlanta on August 10.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference in Atlanta on August 10. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a new Covid-19 executive order Saturday, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The order extends the shelter-in-place order for the medically fragile, continues the ban on large gatherings and maintains health and safety protocols for Georgia businesses, Kemp said in his statement.

The order "protects Georgia businesses from government overreach by restricting the application and enforcement of local masking requirements to public property. While I support local control, it must be properly balanced with property rights and personal freedoms," Kemp said in the statement.

The order says local governments "who choose to impose a Local Option Face Covering Requirement" must not fine businesses, fine violators more than $50 or enforce masks at polling places, the order says.

Masks cannot be enforced on private property, the order says. Anyone who violates local mask rules must be warned about the health risks of not doing so before a citation is issued, according to the order. 