Number of Covid-19 cases in Paris jumps six-fold since beginning of month

People in Paris wait in line outside a laboratory to get tested for Covid-19 on August 8. Michel Euler/AP

The number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the Paris region has increased to six times what it was at the beginning of the month, the French health authority told CNN on Tuesday.

Covid-19 has also progressed dramatically in the Marseille region, the number of positive cases for the Bouches-du-Rhone department standing now at 78 per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, from only 46 at the beginning of the month. French authorities pointed out that the virus is actively circulating in both Paris and Marseille.

“In mainland France, the number of new cases of COVID per 100,000 inhabitants is increasing in all age groups,” the health authority said of the numbers reported in a news release on Monday.

“For the period Aug. 8-14 the 2.9% of tests done have positive results, this is an increase that is particularly marked among 25-35 year old.”

“At the same time, the number of people hospitalized for COVID has been on the rise for 3 weeks, especially among those under 40,” a spokesperson said.

Almost half of people who tested positive for the virus had no symptoms but were therefore likely to pass Covid-19 to their close contacts, the spokesperson added.