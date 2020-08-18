By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 5:40 p.m. ET, August 18, 2020
51 Posts
Sort by
5 hr 16 min ago
France will require face masks in offices starting September
From Eva Tapiero in Paris
Face coverings will be mandatory in enclosed shared offices spaces starting Sept. 1, Minister of Labor Elisabeth Borne announced Tuesday.
A ministry statement released later added that masks will not be compulsory in individual offices “as long as there is only one person present.”
This announcement comes after “an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases has been observed, as well as an increase in the number of clusters across the country,” the statement said.
“The professional environment is affected by this increase: the number of clusters currently being investigated is 268, including 60 in company settings,” the statement added.
Face masks became mandatory in public indoor spaces late July. Several cities have also imposed the wearing of masks outdoors, such as Marseille and Paris where it is now mandatory in central districts, major tourist spots and other crowded areas.
5 hr 14 min ago
Boeing plans more job cuts on top of 16,000 announced this spring
From CNN’s Chris Isidore
Boeing is planning another round of job cuts on top of the 16,000 positions it previously announced it would eliminate.
The aircraft maker has been hit by hundreds of canceled orders as airlines struggle with a plunge in demand for air travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. Boeing said in April it planned to cut 10% of its global staff of 160,000 employees in response.
"The pandemic has been tough on our people, our business and our industry. While there have been some signs of recovery, the reality is we're in a challenging position," said CEO Dave Calhoun in a message to Boeing employees Monday. He said there would be a new round of buyouts offered to employees next week.
"This action will extend our overall workforce reductions beyond the initial 10% target and will allow more employees who want to depart the company to do so voluntarily with a pay and benefits package," Calhoun said. "Importantly, it also will help limit additional involuntary workforce actions. I truly wish the current market demand could support the size of our workforce. Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality."
Last month, Boeing said it would produce planes at a slower rate than previously expected for years to come. It has announced it will stop building the 747 when current orders for a freighter version of the plane run out in 2022. It is considering whether to consolidate production of the 787 Dreamliner, now built at factories in both Washington state and South Carolina, at one facility or the other.
The cuts announced in April target mostly Boeing's commercial aircraft unit. The latest round of buyouts will be offered to employees there, and also to workers in corporate offices and aircraft services.
Some more context: Earlier this year 5,500 Boeing employees agreed to take buyout packages and leave the company voluntarily. The company then laid off another 6,800 in May. But even as it prepared for additional cuts to hit the 16,000 target, the long-term production plans changed for the worse.
It also has yet to be granted approval of the 737 Max to carry passengers once again. The plane has been grounded, and deliveries halted, since March of 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
5 hr 13 min ago
Iraq reports more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases
From CNN's Aqeel Najim in Baghdad
Iraq’s Ministry of Health reported 4,567 news coronavirus cases on Tuesday. This is a new record in daily cases.
The total number of cases in Iraq is now 184,709.
The health ministry reported 82 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in Iraq to 6,036.
5 hr 10 min ago
New York City gyms will not open next week, mayor says
From CNN's Melanie Schuman
Gyms in New York City will not open before Sept. 2, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
The mayor said inspections will move as quickly as they can, but schools are set to reopen Sept. 10 and the priority for inspections is daycare centers and schools.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said gyms in the state can reopen with limited capacity next week and local inspections must occur within two weeks by Sept. 2.
The mayor discussed why it is continues to be so difficult to boost the economy with indoor dining due to the transmission of the virus.
“Unfortunately, bars, indoor restaurants, nightlife have been a huge nexus for the coronavirus, particularly resurgences of the coronavirus so I’m very cautious on this point, I know the governor is very cautious on this point,” de Blasio said.
“This is a really difficult choice,” said Dr. Jay Varma, senior adviser for public health in the mayor’s office, adding the city is using data from around the world which indicates settings for indoor dining and drinking can spread the virus.
5 hr 10 min ago
New York City mayor says he would send his kids to school "without hesitation"
From CNN's Melanie Schuman
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday during a briefing that he personally would send his kids to one of the city's public schools.
“I would send my kids without hesitation to a New York City public school because I see so many measures in place,” said de Blasio Tuesday.
Fifteen to 20% of coronavirus cases in New York City over the past month have occurred in people who recently traveled outside of the city according to Dr. Jay Varma, senior adviser for public health in the mayor’s office.
Students returning to the city from states on the quarantine list for the start of school should follow the quarantine guidelines, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said, and that is partly why the city built in flexibility for reopening and remote learning.
There will be a nurse in every school building — which wasn’t true in the past.
Asked about how the city can pay for all the personal protective equipment in schools, the mayor said health and safety come first and he is holding out hope for federal action and state help.
5 hr 46 min ago
Chicago's Navy Pier will close after Labor Day until spring 2021
From CNN’s Kay Jones and Kara Devlin
Chicago’s Navy Pier will temporarily close on September 8, according to a news release posted on its website.
The pier-wide closure starts the day after Labor Day and is being done to “limit the financial burden and impact” of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
All pier-wide operations will be closed, according to the release, including more than 70 small local businesses. Public access to the outdoor spaces will be limited or prohibited during the closure as well.
“While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner in the release.
The organization that runs the Navy Pier projects a $20 million deficit in 2020, according to the FAQs posted on the Navy Pier website. It says the pier generated close to $60 million in 2019.
Navy Pier says it plans to reopen in the spring of 2021.
5 hr 50 min ago
New York adds two more states to its travel advisory list
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said two states – Alaska and Delaware – have been added to the Covid-19 travel advisory list, making the total at 35 states and territories.
Remember: As New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced the travel advisory jointly – which requires anyone traveling from those areas which have significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days – we can expect the neighboring states to follow suit in updating their travel advisories based on shared metrics.
In June, the three states issued a joint travel advisory that requires people arriving from states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for 14 days.
Here is the updated list of states on the travel advisory:
Alaska
Alabama
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Iowa
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Minnesota
Missouri
Mississippi
Montana
North Carolina
North Dakota
Nebraska
Nevada
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Virgin Islands
Wisconsin
5 hr 55 min ago
Third Cincinnati Reds game postponed due to Covid-19 concerns
From CNN's David Close
Major League Baseball announced that tonight's Cincinnati Reds game against the Royals in Kansas City, Missouri, has been postponed. The Reds previously said a player on the team had tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the postponement of two weekend games.
Tuesday’s game has been rescheduled as a Wednesday doubleheader out of an abundance of caution, according to MLB. The league says the decision to delay the Reds return to the field will allow for additional Covid-19 testing.
6 hr 12 min ago
The Americas account for 64% of global Covid-19 deaths
From CNN's Chandler Thompson
The Americas account for 64% of the world's Covid-19 deaths, Dr. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization, said in a briefing Tuesday.
"The Americas have approximately 13% of the world's population, but 64% of officially reported global deaths, so far," Etienne said, adding that more than 400,000 people have died from the virus in North and South America.
"This virus is unrelenting and requires the same from us. We must be vigilant and keep transmission under control," Etienne said.
Etienne said the Americas has reached nearly 11.5 million total cases, with the US and Brazil as "the biggest drivers of the case counts."