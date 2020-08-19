A continent-by-continent look at where coronavirus stands across the world

More than 22 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began, and countries around the world are at different points in the fight against the virus.
Here's a look at where the pandemic stands across the world:
- Africa: South Africa is, by far and away, the hardest-hit in Africa on the continent. Its confirmed case count is approaching 200,000, and rising fast. Western Cape is now in the middle of the peak of its coronavirus surge.
- Asia: The Chinese city of Wuhan was once was ground zero in the pandemic. Now, it appears to have moved on from the virus, as thousands of revelers gathered in an open air water park for an electronic music festival — without any masks or social distancing measures in sight. But in Japan, coronavirus fatigue is fueling defiance in Tokyo, where many feel their leaders have only done the bare minimum to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic, even as the case count rises.
- Australia: The country has secured a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca for a potential Covid-19 vaccine that it will offer to all citizens for free. Remember: The deal is still in early stages, with both parties having signed a Letter of Intent.
- Europe: Spain, France, Greece and Germany are among the countries that have seen worrying spikes in new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, a consequence of going back to — sort of — normal after months of lockdowns.
- North America: The first coronavirus vaccine trial in the US is moving along at a good clip, but officials are "very concerned" that the low number of minorities in the trial may delay the drug from getting to the marketplace. Meanwhile, Just days before American classes are slated to resume, colleges across the country are finding it may be next to impossible to create a coronavirus-free environment on campus.
- South America: Brazil is in the grips of a deadly virus, with the world's second highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world — and yet the health ministry continues to be run on an interim basis by an army general with no medical experience. Cases have skyrocketed across Latin America, and an expert has said what happens this month could be the key in the region's fight against the virus.