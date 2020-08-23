As world tops 23 million cases, US still the worst affected. And cases continue to rise

Soldiers from the 4th Military Region of the Brazilian Armed Forces take part in the cleaning and disinfection of the Municipal Market in the Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais on August 18. Photo by Douglas Magno/AFP via Getty Images

The number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus globally surpassed 23 million on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University. JHU is reporting more than 801,000 people have died from the virus.

The United States has the highest numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, followed by Brazil. The US confirmed another 44,572 new cases and 983 new deaths in United States in a 24-hour period on Saturday, keeping the US firmly in the position of the worst-affected country in the world.

The US has now confirmed more than 5.6 million cases and at least 176,353 people have died.

In other parts of the world: