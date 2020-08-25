Oxford coronavirus vaccine could be put before regulators by end of 2020

A potential coronavirus vaccine being jointly developed by the University of Oxford and drugmaker AstraZeneca could be put before regulators by the end of this year, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group said Tuesday.

“It is just possible that, if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, we could have that data before regulators this year, and then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data,” said Professor Andrew Pollard.

However, speaking to BBC Radio 4, Pollard cautioned that the process could take longer depending on how much data scientists are able to gather.

“I think in time, because the virus is going to continue to transmit in our communities, we will, even with a thousand people, eventually have enough information to know whether or not the vaccine works -- but that could take years,” Pollard said.

“Having 20,000 people in our trials already means that that period of time will be shorter, but unfortunately I can’t quite predict the future about how many cases are going to occur in the next few months,” he added.