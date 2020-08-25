World
Police shooting of Jacob Blake

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Highlights

RNC: Day 1

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt, Ed Upright, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:53 p.m. ET, August 25, 2020
42 Posts
1 hr 4 min ago

Fauci: We "certainly don’t know the whole story" about Covid-19 

From CNN's Amanda Watts

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 31.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 31. Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci said because Covid-19 is such a new disease, we “certainly don’t know the whole story. 

"I think we learned the lesson that I think we should have known from our experience with other outbreaks — is that when you're dealing with a work in progress, things change," Fauci said during an interview with the Infectious Diseases Society of America released today.

The interview was recorded last week, before Fauci’s vocal cord surgery. 

We are still “learning things in real time,” Fauci said.

“And you've got to keep an open mind — that you certainly don't know the whole story — in the first or the second or the third or even the fourth month," he added.

Even today, we’re learning about Covid-19’s transmissibility, asymptomatic transmissibility and the long-range, chronic residual effects, Fauci said.

“As scientists and public health officials, we need to be humbled to realize that any given moment, there may be a lot that we still do not know,” he said.

1 hr 6 min ago

Connecticut Covid-19 outbreak linked to travel, places of worship and sports

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton speaks during a press conference in Danbury, Connecticut, on August 25.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton speaks during a press conference in Danbury, Connecticut, on August 25. Pool/WABC

Danbury, Connecticut's increase in Covid-19 cases are due in part to recent travel, places of worship and sports gatherings, Mayor Mark Boughton said during a news conference today.

Part of Danbury, Connecticut's spike in Covid-19 cases is also correlated with areas that had power outages, local and state officials said, prompting people to congregate for air conditioning.

"A lot of the outage here was in neighborhoods that are congested, often multigenerational housing. Just people getting together to get that air conditioning," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "So I think Danbury was maybe hit a little disproportionately on that front." 

State and local governments have reacted by closing athletic fields, as well as boat launches.

Right now, Danbury's rolling average is 22 cases per 100,000, according to Danbury's acting director of public health, Kara Prunty. Almost 1,000 people have been tested in Danbury over the last two days, Boughton added.

1 hr 38 min ago

US immigration agency cancels furlough of more than 13,000 employees

By Priscilla Alvarez 

The federal agency charged with providing immigration benefits canceled the furlough of more than 13,000 employees Tuesday, a move that had been scheduled for later this month and would’ve brought the immigration system to a halt. 

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, told Congress in May that it expected to furlough more than half of its workforce amid a budget shortfall. The agency asked for $1.2 billion.

USCIS had initially anticipated furloughs to begin the beginning of August, until deciding to push back the date. But stalled talks in Congress over the next coronavirus relief bill, the anticipated vehicle for funding, diminished the possibility of providing the funding anytime soon. Over the weekend, the House unanimously passed legislation that would’ve temporarily kept the agency afloat. 

 USCIS attributed the decision to cancel the furlough scheduled to begin Aug. 30 to “unprecedented spending cuts and a steady increase in daily incoming revenue and receipts.” The agency said it expects to maintain operations through the end of fiscal year 2020. 

“However, averting this furlough comes at a severe operational cost that will increase backlogs and wait times across the board, with no guarantee we can avoid future furloughs. A return to normal operating procedures requires congressional intervention to sustain the agency through fiscal year 2021,” said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow in a statement. 
1 hr 40 min ago

Italy has seen a steady increase in cases in the past week, health authorities say

From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo in Rome

A medical worker collects a swab from a person for a Covid-19 test at the the Santa Maria della Pieta' health center in Rome on August 17.
A medical worker collects a swab from a person for a Covid-19 test at the the Santa Maria della Pieta' health center in Rome on August 17. Riccardo De Luca/AP

Italy has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases in the past week, according to the health ministries press office. Authorities said approximately 50% of new infections have been contracted during summer vacations, around the country and abroad, primarily among young adults who have not been cautious with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Italy has reported 519 new, active Covid-19 cases within the last day, bringing the total number of active cases to at least 19,714, according to Italian Ministry of Health data released Monday.

Four people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing Italy's death toll to at least 35,445, according to the health ministry.

1 hr 57 min ago

More than 177,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

There have been at least 5,750,470 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 177,619 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

So far on Tuesday, Johns Hopkins has reported 10,746 new cases and 367 new deaths. 

1 hr 40 min ago

Brazilian president's son tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, arrives to the swearing in of the newly appointed Health Minister at the Planalto Palace on April 17 in Brasilia.
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, arrives to the swearing in of the newly appointed Health Minister at the Planalto Palace on April 17 in Brasilia. Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro´s eldest son, Flávio Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 today, according to his press officer. 

Bolsonaro, a Rio de Janeiro senator, has not reported symptoms and is currently working from his home in Brasilia. 

The president's son is taking hydroxychloroquine as treatment, according to his press officer. President Bolsonaro has continually advocated the controversial anti-malarial drug with no scientifically proven effectiveness in treating Covid-19.

The President tested positive for the virus on July 7 and on subsequent occasions. On July 25, he announced via Twitter that he had tested negative. 

2 hr 57 min ago

American Airlines says it will cut 19,000 jobs unless it gets more help from Congress

From CNN’s Chris Isidore

An American Airlines plane approaches a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 10 in Arlington, Virginia.
An American Airlines plane approaches a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on July 10 in Arlington, Virginia. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

American Airlines says it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 employees as of Oct. 1 unless the airline industry gets more help from Congress.

The world's largest airline, which had 133,700 employees heading into this year, says it will need to reduce headcount by "at least" 40,000 employees. It said that 12,500 had agreed to leave the company with early retirement or buyout packages, and another 11,000 had agreed to voluntary furloughs for October.

"Even with those sacrifices, approximately 19,000 of our team members will be involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company on Oct. 1, unless there is an extension of the [federal help]," said the letter than American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom sent to employees. 
3 hr 1 min ago

World’s fastest man Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

From CNN’s Ravi Ubha and Aleks Klosok in London

Usain Bolt prepares to compete during the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 12, 2017 in London. 
Usain Bolt prepares to compete during the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 12, 2017 in London.  Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF

Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the government in his native Jamaica says the fastest man on the planet won’t be spared punishment if he broke the rules stemming from a party held for his 34th birthday on Friday, according to Jamaica’s Health minister.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive,” Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

“He has been formally notified – I’m told – by the authorities and in keeping with standard protocols once there is a positive case, irrespective of the individual, it triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which would then follow through with contact tracing." Tufton said.

Ricky Simms, Bolt’s agent, confirmed his positive test to CNN.

“The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms,” he wrote to CNN in an email.

Bolt, the world-record holder in the 100m and 200m and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, had posted a video on social media earlier Monday prior to the test results.

He had been given the test on Saturday, he said, and wasn’t showing any symptoms. He intended to quarantine and urged those who had been around him to also isolate.

“I did a test on Saturday because I have work,” Bolt said. “I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay in for my friends. Also, I’m having no symptoms.”

“I'm going to quarantine myself and wait to see what the protocol is […] Until then […] I'm quarantined by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there.”

3 hr 24 min ago

New York removes 5 states from its travel advisory list

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York has removed five states from its Covid-19 quarantine travel advisory, and it has added Guam, according to the governor's office. 

Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana were removed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said in a release. 

Remember: We can expect the same measures to be taken in Connecticut and New Jersey as the three states set up the quarantine travel advisory collectively. Dozens of states and territories remain. 

There were two deaths reported in the state yesterday, matching the state's previous low. No deaths were reported in New York City.

For the 18th straight day, the state remained under a 1% rate of positivity in testing.

Here's the full list of states and territories on the travel advisory list:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin