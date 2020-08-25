Fauci: We "certainly don’t know the whole story" about Covid-19 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 31. Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci said because Covid-19 is such a new disease, we “certainly don’t know the whole story.

"I think we learned the lesson that I think we should have known from our experience with other outbreaks — is that when you're dealing with a work in progress, things change," Fauci said during an interview with the Infectious Diseases Society of America released today.

The interview was recorded last week, before Fauci’s vocal cord surgery.

We are still “learning things in real time,” Fauci said.

“And you've got to keep an open mind — that you certainly don't know the whole story — in the first or the second or the third or even the fourth month," he added.

Even today, we’re learning about Covid-19’s transmissibility, asymptomatic transmissibility and the long-range, chronic residual effects, Fauci said.

“As scientists and public health officials, we need to be humbled to realize that any given moment, there may be a lot that we still do not know,” he said.