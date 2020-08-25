World’s fastest man Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus

Usain Bolt prepares to compete during the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 12, 2017 in London. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF

Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the government in his native Jamaica says the fastest man on the planet won’t be spared punishment if he broke the rules stemming from a party held for his 34th birthday on Friday, according to Jamaica’s Health minister.

“It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has been tested positive,” Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

“He has been formally notified – I’m told – by the authorities and in keeping with standard protocols once there is a positive case, irrespective of the individual, it triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which would then follow through with contact tracing." Tufton said.

Ricky Simms, Bolt’s agent, confirmed his positive test to CNN.

“The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms,” he wrote to CNN in an email.

Bolt, the world-record holder in the 100m and 200m and an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, had posted a video on social media earlier Monday prior to the test results.

He had been given the test on Saturday, he said, and wasn’t showing any symptoms. He intended to quarantine and urged those who had been around him to also isolate.

“I did a test on Saturday because I have work,” Bolt said. “I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in and stay in for my friends. Also, I’m having no symptoms.”

“I'm going to quarantine myself and wait to see what the protocol is […] Until then […] I'm quarantined by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there.”