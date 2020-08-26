Germany reports increase in coronavirus infections from abroad

Travelers arriving from abroad wait to be tested at a Covid-19 testing station set up at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany, on August 8. Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

More than 40% of people who recently tested positive for coronavirus in Germany were likely infected abroad, data from the country's infectious disease agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), indicated Tuesday night.

According to the latest figures, the proportion of new cases with links to international travel has risen dramatically since borders began to reopen and now sits at 42%.

Many of the cases have been linked to Kosovo, Croatia, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bulgaria, according to the RKI.

But RKI also pointed out that people who have been abroad will be tested more frequently than the rest of the population.

What's happening in Germany: On Wednesday, Germany reported 1,576 new Covid-19 infections, according to the RKI, bringing the total tally to 236,429 cases and 9,280 deaths.

Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter said that if the number of confirmed infections per 100,000 residents rises above 35 over a seven-day period, authorities will prohibit the sale of alcohol after 9 p.m. -- and after 11 p.m., alcohol consumption in public will be banned.