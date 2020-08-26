World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 0953 GMT (1753 HKT) August 26, 2020
1 hr 15 min ago

Germany reports increase in coronavirus infections from abroad

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

Travelers arriving from abroad wait to be tested at a Covid-19 testing station set up at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany, on August 8.
Travelers arriving from abroad wait to be tested at a Covid-19 testing station set up at Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany, on August 8. Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

More than 40% of people who recently tested positive for coronavirus in Germany were likely infected abroad, data from the country's infectious disease agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), indicated Tuesday night.

According to the latest figures, the proportion of new cases with links to international travel has risen dramatically since borders began to reopen and now sits at 42%. 

Many of the cases have been linked to Kosovo, Croatia, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bulgaria, according to the RKI.

But RKI also pointed out that people who have been abroad will be tested more frequently than the rest of the population.

What's happening in Germany: On Wednesday, Germany reported 1,576 new Covid-19 infections, according to the RKI, bringing the total tally to 236,429 cases and 9,280 deaths. 

Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter said that if the number of confirmed infections per 100,000 residents rises above 35 over a seven-day period, authorities will prohibit the sale of alcohol after 9 p.m. -- and after 11 p.m., alcohol consumption in public will be banned.

1 hr 37 min ago

UK government makes a U-turn on face masks in English schools

From CNN's Simon Cullen in London

Britain's Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson poses for a photo in his office at the Department of Education in London on August 17.
Britain's Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson poses for a photo in his office at the Department of Education in London on August 17. Stefan Rousseau/PA/AP

The United Kingdom’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says secondary school children in regions of England that are under local lockdowns will now be required to wear face masks.

The move is a U-turn on the government's previous guidance.

In other areas of England -- which are not covered by local lockdown restrictions -- it will be at the headteacher’s discretion whether face masks should be worn.

“As we saw, the World Health Organization put out the details of their thoughts on this -- one of the key areas that they recommended is in key areas of high transmission, there is maybe some worth of wearing face masks … in education settings,” Williamson told Sky News.
“We think that it is right that in those few areas where we’ve had to do local lockdowns, that it is right that secondary schools in communal areas, that youngsters do wear face coverings.”

The government has been under pressure to change its advice on face masks in schools after the opposition Labour Party and some headteachers spoke out in favor of their use. As recently as Tuesday, government figures were insisting there was no reason to introduce face mask rules for schools.

The Scottish government has already announced that students over the age of 12 should wear masks in communal areas and while moving around schools.

The Welsh government is considering its advice to students.

2 hr 19 min ago

Updated CDC guidelines now say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested 

From CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht, Michael Nedelman and Maggie Fox

Urgent care workers wearing personal protective equipment perform drive-up Covid-19 testing for students and faculty on the first day of school at Woodbury University in Burbank, California on August 24.
Urgent care workers wearing personal protective equipment perform drive-up Covid-19 testing for students and faculty on the first day of school at Woodbury University in Burbank, California on August 24. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its Covid-19 testing guidelines and now no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they've been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

Previously, the CDC said viral testing was appropriate for people with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

Here's what the CDC website said previously: "Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested."

The CDC changed the site on Monday. Here's what it says now: "If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms, you do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one."

Those who don't have Covid-19 symptoms and haven't been in close contact with someone with a known infection do not need a test, the updated guidelines say.

"Not everyone needs to be tested," the agency's website says. "If you do get tested, you should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional."

The CDC guidelines still say people should get tested if they have symptoms and that someone's health care provider "may advise a COVID-19 test."

"It is important to realize that you can be infected and spread the virus but feel well and have no symptoms," the updated CDC site says, noting that local public health officials might request asymptomatic "healthy people" be tested, depending on cases and spread in an area.

2 hr 51 min ago

New Zealand reports 5 new coronavirus cases

From journalist Zehra Jafree

A nurse checks on people as they arrive at a Covid-19 community testing center in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 26.
A nurse checks on people as they arrive at a Covid-19 community testing center in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 26. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

New Zealand recorded five new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the country's health officials announced on Wednesday. 

Among the new infections, three were locally transmitted and two were imported cases detected in isolation facilities, Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference. 

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said authorities would start testing asymptomatic patients over the next week. He said the step was being taken “to help ensure we have identified the full extent of the current outbreak”. 

From August 30, masks will be mandatory on all public transport, including buses.  

Hipkins said that 3 million masks have been dispatched to communities that are not in a position to buy them. 

New Zealand has registered a total of 1,344 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 134 are active cases, according to Bloomfield. 

What's happening in New Zealand? The country is currently experiencing a fresh outbreak after marking more than 100 days without any community transmitted cases.

The new outbreak is centered in Auckland, New Zealand's most populous city. Within 24 hours of announcing the new community transmission cases, Auckland went back under a two-week lockdown. This week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland's lockdown -- which was due to end on Wednesday -- had been extended and will now lift on Sunday.

New Zealand's fresh outbreak -- which came despite tough border controls banning almost all foreigners from entering the country -- also prompted the island nation to postpone its election.

3 hr 16 min ago

India has recorded more than 1.5 million new coronavirus cases in August alone

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a swab sample of a woman at a free Covid-19 testing site in Hyderabad, India, on August 25.
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a swab sample of a woman at a free Covid-19 testing site in Hyderabad, India, on August 25. Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images

India has registered more than 1.5 million new coronavirus cases in the month of August so far, according to a CNN tally of data from the Indian Health Ministry. 

The country recorded 67,151 new Covid-19 cases and 1,059 deaths on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases registered since the pandemic began to over 3.2 million, including 59,449 deaths, and means nearly half of India's coronavirus cases have been reported in August alone.

The South Asian nation has reported over 60,000 new daily cases and more than 800 coronavirus-related daily deaths for eight consecutive days. 

India has ramped up its coronavirus testing lately, with over 18 million tests carried out so far in August, according to a CNN tally of data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research. 

Recovered patients: More than 2.4 million people have recovered from the virus in India, the Health Ministry said. 

In India, not all patients require a test to be considered recovered. Patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered no longer active after 10 days of symptom onset if they meet certain conditions, and a test to confirm that they no longer have the virus is not required. However, severe cases can only be discharged after one negative coronavirus test.

4 hr 12 min ago

More than 1,300 healthcare workers have died from Covid-19 in Mexico

From journalist Karol Suarez in Mexico City

A gravedigger works during a funeral at the San Isidro cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in Mexico City, on August 6.
A gravedigger works during a funeral at the San Isidro cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in Mexico City, on August 6. Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

More than 1,300 healthcare workers have died from coronavirus in Mexico since the start of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The ministry also reported 4,916 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number confirmed in the country to 568,621. 

A further 650 fatalities were also confirmed, taking the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 61,450, including 1,320 healthcare workers. 

Mexico is braced for an uptick in cases: On Monday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo López-Gatell said the country should expect to see a marked increase in new daily cases after widening the criteria for detecting Covid-19 from suspected cases. 

Starting Tuesday, patients will only have to report one Covid-19 symptom in order to be identified as a suspected case, López-Gatell said. New symptoms added to the criteria include loss of smell, loss of taste and diarrhea. 

4 hr 37 min ago

India says it's in touch with Russia over coronavirus vaccine Sputnik-V 

From CNN's Manveena Suri in New Delhi

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan speaks during the weekly health news conference in New Delhi, India on July 14.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan speaks during the weekly health news conference in New Delhi, India on July 14. Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India and Russia have been in touch over Sputnik-V, the Russian vaccine against coronavirus, a senior Indian Health Ministry official said Tuesday. 

“As far as the Sputnik-V vaccine is concerned, India and Russia are in communication. Some initial information has been shared," Rajesh Bhushan, a senior official at the Indian Health Ministry, said at a news conference. 

He did not provide any further details. 

Last Thursday, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that is funding the vaccine research, said that India could be one of the countries to participate in post-registration clinical trials for the vaccine. 

Unproven vaccine: Russia raised eyebrows earlier this month when it announced the world's first approved coronavirus vaccine for public use.

Developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, the vaccine was approved by the Russian government before beginning crucial Phase 3 trials, during which it will be administered to thousands of people. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his own daughter has already received it, but testing is yet to be completed and experts are skeptical about how quickly the vaccine has been registered.

5 hr 17 min ago

US reports more than 38,000 new Covid-19 cases

The United States reported 38,148 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,232 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the country's total to at least 5,777,684 cases and 178,477 related deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

5 hr 44 min ago

FDA head still trying to clarify misleading comments on experimental convalescent plasma therapy for Covid-19

Dr. Stephen Hahn addresses the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC on August 23.
Dr. Stephen Hahn addresses the media during a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC on August 23. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The head of the US Food and Drug Administration says he should have been more careful when explaining the benefits of convalescent plasma.

“I was trying to do what I do with patients, because patients often understand things in absolute terms versus relative terms,” Dr. Stephen Hahn told Bloomberg News in an interview Tuesday.

In a series of tweets Monday, Hahn admitted he had mischaracterized the benefits of convalescent plasma at a White House event announcing the emergency use authorization (EUA). He had said studies showed plasma could prevent 35 deaths out of 100 -- something that studies did not show.

“What I was trying to get to is that if you look at 100 patients who receive high titre, and a hundred patients who received low titre, the difference between those two particular subset of patients who had these specific criteria was a 35% reduction in mortality,” he told Bloomberg. “So I frankly did not do a good job of explaining that.” 

A titer refers to the concentration of something -- in this case a specific antibody in a dose of convalescent plasma. The plasma is made using the blood of people who have recovered from coronavirus infections.

The misleading comments have caused concerns about how honest the FDA will be about any eventual authorization or approval of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Hahn admitted to Bloomberg he's worried that it could hurt the FDA’s reputation with the American public.

“Absolutely, I worry about that. I can only hope that being honest and straightforward lessens that impact,” he said. “We're in an incredibly politicized time, and these are really difficult concepts to explain to the American people.”