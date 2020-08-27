New study offers more evidence that hydroxychloroquine doesn't treat coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine is seen on a shelf at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 20. George Frey/AFP/Getty Images

A new report has added to the growing body of evidence that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine does not help coronavirus patients get better. In fact, combining it with an antibiotic actually raises the risk of death by 27%, the study found.

The meta-analysis -- a study of studies -- looked at 29 different pieces of research on the drug, which was once heavily promoted by the White House and which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro still touts.

“Hydroxychloroquine alone was not associated with reduced mortality in hospitalized Covid-19 patients, but the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin significantly increased mortality,” said the study, which was published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection.

“There is already a great number of studies that have evaluated hydroxychloroquine alone or in combination and it seems unlikely at this stage that any efficacy will ever emerge. Our results suggest that there is no need for further studies evaluating these molecules."

The research was conducted by scientists from France’s research institute INSERM.

The US Food and Drug Administration has reversed its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine for use against coronavirus, and the National Institutes of Health, World Health Organization and European researchers have stopped supporting testing.