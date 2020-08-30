World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Joshua Berlinger, Jenni Marsh and Emma Reynolds, CNN

Updated 4:48 a.m. ET, August 30, 2020
50 min ago

More than 25 million have now been infected by coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
At least 25,009,250 people have been infected with Covid-19 worldwide since the global pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases Sunday.

The figures also show that at least 842,702 people have died after contracting the virus.

Case numbers have soared exponentially since they first were reported in China in December 2019. The world recorded 1 million cases more than three months later, on April 2. The tally hit 10 million cases on June 28 and took just six weeks to double.

While the world has learned a great deal about how to control the spread of the virus, governments are starting to lose their grip on the situation once more.

Countries that were hit early in the pandemic saw case numbers dip after they imposed strict rules around social distancing and movement. But the figures are rising fast again as lockdowns are lifted and frustrations among the public lead to a growing backlash against mask-wearing and other restrictions that have led to job losses, economic damage and widening inequality.

As fall approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, doctors are already seeing signs of a dramatic second wave of infection that will be almost impossible to contain until a vaccine is developed and widely distributed -- another step that is already facing fierce opposition.

2 hr 51 min ago

India records another 78,761 cases of Covid-19

From CNN’s Rishabh Pratap in New Delhi and Jonny Hallam in Atlanta

A health worker in an enclosed kiosk collects a swab sample for a coronavirus test, at the Government District Hospital, on August 28, in Noida, India.
India has recorded 78,761 new infections of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Sunday, its second highest single-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The country has now recorded 3,542,733 cases of Covid-19.

The ministry also reported 948 new deaths due to the virus, bringing the India's death toll to 63,498.

Only the US and Brazil have identified more Covid-19 cases than India. India has 765,302 active cases of coronavirus and 2,713,933 people have recovered.

3 hr 14 min ago

After raising money at a cookie sale, Colorado Girl scouts made PPE for an elementary school

From CNN's Carma Hassan

A Girl Scout troop in Colorado has made personal protective equipment (PPE) for a local elementary school -- and they used money made from cookie sales to do it.

Emma Bangerter, a fifth grader at Wildcat Mountain Elementary School in Highlands Ranch -- and a member of Troop 65430 -- says the struggles associated with reopening schools amid a pandemic inspired her troop.

"My Girl Scout troop and I came up with the idea for this project out of the need ... to ease the tension of going back to school for staff and students," Bangerter, aged 10, told CNN. "So using our troop's cookie money, we bought the material to make the sneeze guards, reusable masks and mask lanyards."

Bangerter says most students at Wildcat are schooling via a hybrid model -- they attend school in-person for two days a week and learn virtually the other days.

Read more:

5 hr 3 min ago

The New York Philharmonic is bringing music to the streets

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

The New York Philharmonic was stuck in traffic.

It was late afternoon on a Friday, and the red, white and black Ford F-250 pickup truck at the heart of the Philharmonic's new "pull-up" concert series was traveling at speeds familiar to anyone who has ever tried to cross a few miles worth of Brooklyn during rush hour.

It has been more than five months since the New York Philharmonic, the nation's oldest symphony orchestra, closed the doors to its famous Lincoln Center concert hall in early March, as the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold of the city. In that time, over 23,000 New Yorkers are suspected to have died from Covid-19. Told to close their doors in the spring, many city stores, restaurants and museums remain shuttered.

"We like to think of the Philharmonic as New York's orchestra," said orchestra president Deborah Borda, a violinist. "Our musicians, their life is making music. They have been completely cut off from being able to give their gift to people."

Read more:

4 hr 35 min ago

US venue tied to a Covid-19 outbreak says it made "an error" in interpreting social distancing rules

From CNN’s Anna Sturla

Big Moose Inn
Big Moose Inn Facebook

A venue in Millinocket, Maine, that is tied to a Covid-19 large outbreak says it made an error when interpreting the US state’s rules on social distancing.

At least 87 people who attend a wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn have since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We understood that there could be no more than 50 persons in our largest room. We did make an error in the interpretation of that rule. Our interpretation was that we could take a wedding party of more than 50 persons, and split them between two rooms as long as it didn’t exceed our total capacity or a specific room’s capacity,” the venue said in a statement. “The state -- perhaps, rightfully so -- assumes that individuals from a larger group would ignore the room restrictions, and take the opportunity to co-mingle. Our interpretation of the rule put the Big Moose Inn in violation of the gathering of people over the maximum number allowed by Maine DECD guidelines.”

The Big Moose in said that it screened all wedding guests prior to entering. Once it was made aware of the outbreak, the venue began taking precautions to protect its staff, requiring them to be tested or undergo self-quarantine. None of the servers working that evening have tested positive.

"While we cannot be sure the virus was fully spread at our facility, we know that there are things that we can be doing better," the statement read.

5 hr 3 min ago

This great-grandmother beat coronavirus after 5 months of care

From CNN's Anna Sturla

Marie Delus had not touched her mother since she took her to a New York City emergency room in March.

But after more than five months in hospital and a nursing home, Delus' mother, Marie Jean-Pierre, was released on Saturday, her family told CNN.

Jean-Pierre, 73, was admitted to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn on March 21 with a low-grade fever and difficulty breathing. After testing positive for coronavirus, she was intubated and later placed on a ventilator, according to her daughter. At some point, she received a tracheotomy.

"She was fighting every step of the way. She was fighting the doctors, she was fighting the nurses," Marie Delus said. "She didn't want to be on the ventilator."

Jean-Pierre, Delus and other family members had traveled to Spain in early March on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, returning on March 11. Multiple people who went on the trip became ill, with five becoming "very sick," Delus said.

Jean-Pierre was "out of it," remembering little of almost three months in the hospital, she told CNN. She was transferred to Brooklyn's Saints Joachim and Anne Nursing and Rehab Center, where she had to relearn how to walk and talk, and was unable to see her family, except from behind glass, Jean-Pierre said.

Read more:

4 hr 35 min ago

Costa Rica's government requests $1.75 billion in financing from International Monetary Fund

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

The International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, D.C.
In a letter dated Saturday to the International Monetary Fund, Costa Rica's government formally requested financial assistance for roughly $1.75 billion to "support our ongoing efforts to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic."

"We are writing to request, on behalf of the Republic of Costa Rica, follow-up financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund in the form of a three-year arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility, with access at 335 percent of quota (about USD 1.75 billion)," wrote Rodrigo Cubero, the president of the country's central bank, and Elian Villegas, minister of finance.

The letter cites the "combined impact of the global shock and domestic containment measures" as factors in their decision to request the funding, and goes on to state that the country’s "Central Bank now projects GDP to decline by 5 percent this year."

4 hr 35 min ago

More than 700,000 positive coronavirus cases identified in California 

From CNN's Hollie Silverman 

Mend Urgent Care workers perform drive-up COVID-19 testing on August 24, in Burbank, California.
More than 700,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state of California as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.

A total of 701,399 people have tested positive and 12,865 people have died in California, according to JHU. 

The state identified 4,014 new cases on Saturday.