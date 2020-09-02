University of Missouri has more than 450 students with Covid-19

Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contrasted his first two years as head of the agency with the last eight months in an interview with Yahoo Finance today.

“I will say the first couple years at CDC… it was the time of my life,” Robert Redfield said. “I love science, I love data, I love service and I'm surrounded by over 20,000 men and women that are trying to use their skills to improve the human condition day after day. And I saw progress.”

The last eight to nine months, however, have been like being in the middle of "a real battle," he said.

"This is one of the most critical, complicated public health crises that this nation has faced in over a century… and to sort of be in the middle of that, it's a big effort. I mean it's an honor, but I sure liked the first two years a lot more because I was seeing meaningful progress in making meaningful improvements in a variety of areas,” Redfield said, listing drug use disorder, Ebola outbreaks, the AIDS epidemic, nicotine use in children and maternal mortality.

Redfield recalled the time in late February and early March when he received the first models of the pandemic.

“It was a very difficult time for me because those models — by very smart people in my agency — told me that they anticipated one million to 2.4 million people would die from Covid before October 2020. That was catastrophic, if you start to think about that. I think we all committed to do all we can to try to save human life,” he said.