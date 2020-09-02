South Korean pastor apologizes after more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases linked to his church

Pastor Jun Kwang-hun of the Sarang Jeil Church speaks outside a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea on April 20. Ko Jun-beom/Newsis/AP

Jun Kwang-hoon, pastor of the Sarang-jeil Church in South Korea's capital Seoul, apologized to the public today after being released from the hospital 16 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The church attracted widespread backlash in August when it became the center of a coronavirus outbreak. As of Tuesday, 1,083 cases have been linked to the church, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, Jun addressed the public wearing a face mask and apologized for the concerns he and his church have caused.

Following the church's outbreak, Seoul's government said it would seek damages against Sarang-jeil Church and Jun for wasting administrative resources and money through their non-compliance.

Jun was already facing criminal charges at the time for allegedly violating quarantine and obstructing contact tracing.