More data needed on how effective convalescent plasma is as Covid-19 treatment, Fauci says

Currently, the data does "not indicate strongly one way or the other" whether convalescent plasma is a useful treatment for Covid-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Thursday.

"It has an EUA that if people would like it, you can get it. We still are waiting for the definitive clinical trials to prove one way or the other whether it's safe and effective," Fauci said. "It looks almost certainly that it's safe. The real question is, how effective is this? And that will have to await the proper clinical trials."

Remember: A National Institutes of Health panel said there's no evidence backing the use of convalescent plasma to treat coronavirus patients and that doctors should not treat it as a standard of care until more study has been done.

"There are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19," the panel of more than three dozen experts said in a statement posted on the NIH website Tuesday.

The statement, which was posted quietly, contradicts the Trump Administration's characterization of the treatment as "historic" and a "major advance" and directly refers to last week's emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration.