Fauci: It's "conceivable" but not likely vaccine will be ready in October

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it's "conceivable" but not likely that there will be a coronavirus vaccine ready by October.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told public health officials around the US to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October. But today, asked about that timeline, Fauci said November or December is more likely.

"These are all guesstimates," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto.

"It is conceivable that you could have it by October, though I don't think that that's likely," Fauci added.