India surges past 4 million cases after recording highest single-day rise in infections

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing, on Friday, September 4, in New Delhi, India. Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Getty Images

India recorded 86,432 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the country's highest single-day jump in infections since the pandemic began, its health ministry said Saturday.

Friday's figure pushed India's total number of cases past 4 million. The total now stands at 4,023,179 infections -- of which more than 3.1 million have recovered and 846,395 are still active.

The country's virus-related death toll stands at 69,561.

This is the third consecutive day India has recorded more than 80,000 new cases. Globally, it is the third worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil, which have 6.2 million and 4.09 million cases respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.