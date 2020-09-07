A medical worker takes a swab from a resident of Mumbai, India, for a coronavirus test on September 7. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

Globally, more than 27 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded, and more than 889,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Here's the latest on the pandemic.

India reaches a grim milestone: India has surpassed Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, after reporting a daily high of 90,802 new infections on Monday.

India's total number of cases stands at 4,204,613, according to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. By comparison, Brazil has confirmed 4,137,521 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India is the world's second most populous nation, home to more than 1.3 billion people -- more than six times the population of Brazil.

The United States remains the country with the highest number of recorded cases -- more than 6.27 million cases -- according to figures from JHU.

Harris criticizes Trump administration's coronavirus response: Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris attacked the Trump administration for "minimizing the seriousness" of the coronavirus outbreak and failing to do enough for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet.

"There is no question that Donald Trump has been an abject failure and incompetent when it comes to addressing the severe job loss that has happened as a result of the pandemic, because he has failed to address the pandemic itself," Harris told CNN's Dana Bash in an exclusive "State of the Union" interview on Sunday.

"We need to talk about how the economy is doing based on how working people are doing," she said. "And right now, working people are suffering."

South Korea wants one test for coronavirus and flu: South Korea is developing a testing kit that can detect seasonal flu and Covid-19 at the same time, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

As symptoms of Covid-19 and seasonal flu are similar it's important to detect the difference for the coming fall flu season, KCDC director Jung Eun-kyeong said Monday.

The country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is currently going through the permit process to approve the test.

Australia signs $1.2 billion agreement for coronavirus vaccine: Australians will have access to a free Covid-19 vaccine at some point in 2021 if trials prove successful, after the government signed a supply and production deal worth $1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.2 billion) for tens of millions of doses.

Under the agreement, the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca and the University of Queensland/CSL will provide at least 84.8 million doses of their potential vaccines, according to an Australian government statement today.

UK looking at options to reduce 14 day quarantine period: The UK Government is looking at options for reducing the 14-day quarantine period for travelers to around one week, the country's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Visitors arriving in the UK from certain countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days -- though the exact restrictions differ in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.