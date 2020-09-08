Harris says she would trust vaccine under Trump if health officials OK it

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, attends a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 13. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told CNN affiliate WISN that she would trust a vaccine under President Trump, if “the public health professionals and the scientists told us that we can trust it,” dropping the clause she has previously used that she would not trust a vaccine under Trump.

Asked by WISN she would trust a vaccine under Trump, Harris first answered, “I pray we have a vaccine as quickly as possible that is approved by the scientists and the public health professionals.”

Pressed again, she said this:

“I would trust a vaccine if the public health professionals and the scientists told us that we can trust it.”

On Sunday, Harris wouldn’t clearly answer CNN’s Dana Bash whether she would in fact take a vaccine if produced before Election Day. Harris instead said she wouldn't trust Trump as a credible source of information on a vaccine.

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about,” Harris said Sunday. “I will not take his word for it. He wants us to inject bleach. No, I will not take his word.”

Those comments drew criticism from both the GOP and President Trump, who called on her to apologize.

Yesterday, her running mate Joe Biden, when asked a similar question said if he could get a vaccine, he'd take it tomorrow, even if it cost him the election.