White House says AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause is showing that "science is guiding the way"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing on September 9 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during Wednesday’s press briefing that AstraZeneca’s recent pause on a coronavirus vaccine trial showed “science is guiding the way on a vaccine.”

McEnany called their pause “a routine response when you see an adverse effect.”

“And it was one that shows that the science is guiding the way here. And when there was an adverse response that was identified in one individual, AstraZeneca chose to pause that phase three clinical trial. There are still two American vaccines in phase three clinical trials showing great promise, but AstraZeneca, what is happening there is showing that the science is guiding the way on a vaccine,” McEnany continued.

McEnany also said that an end of year coronavirus vaccine is still the goal, despite the pause, and disputed that there was ever an Election Day deadline.

“Our timing is not about the election. It is about saving lives and by the end of the year has always been our goal, but of course a safe and effective vaccine, we will take it as quickly as we can get it,” she said.