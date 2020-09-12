Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine trials will resume

The Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials will resume after being halted Sunday after an unexplained illness in one of its volunteers, the university said in a statement today.

The university, which is working with drug giant AstraZeneca, did not say what day the trial would resume.

"Globally some 18,000 individuals have received study vaccines as part of the trial. In large trials such as this, it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety," the statement said.