Austria reports rising cases after leader said it is starting second wave

A man in Vienna, Austria, hands his Covid-19 testing sample to an employee at a coronavirus testing center on September 14. Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images

Austria has reported a moderate rise in cases in parts of the country, including the capital Vienna.

Under Austria's pandemic traffic light system, the affected regions have been classified as "yellow," meaning that there is a slight increase in virus clusters.

Outbreaks in yellow zones can be largely controlled by official measures, according to the Austrian health authority's website.

The country's leader, Sebastian Kurz, has previously warned that Austria is on the brink of a second Covid-19 wave.

We are at the beginning of the second wave. We are facing difficult months in the autumn and winter. The number of infections is increasing from day to day," Kurz said in a tweet posted on Sunday.

He added that Austrians should continue to comply with all pandemic measures.

Austria has reported 33,541 cases overall, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.