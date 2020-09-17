India reports nearly 98,000 new Covid-19 cases in highest worldwide daily spike

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man for a Covid-19 test, in Mumbai, India, on September 14. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

India reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Thursday, adding 97,894 new cases in the past 24 hours. This is the largest jump of new cases reported in a day worldwide since the outbreak began.

India's total number of cases now stands at 5,118,253, according the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported 1,132 new fatalities from the virus, bringing India's death toll to 83,198.

Widening gap: Of India's total cases, more than 1 million are active, but the Ministry of Health said this is less than one-fifth of the total infections and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is growing wider.

In India, patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered no longer active after 10 days of symptom onset if they meet certain conditions. A test to confirm that they no longer have the virus is not required. Severe cases can only be discharged after one negative coronavirus test.

India has been ramping up testing and has conducted more than 60 million tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

CNN is tracking worldwide coronavirus cases here: