New restrictions and rising cases: Here's the latest on the pandemic in Europe

People walk in Madrid, Spain, on September 16. Manu Fernandez/AP

The World Health Organization has warned that a “very serious situation” is unfolding in Europe, as "alarming rates of transmission" of the coronavirus surge across the continent.

Weekly cases are now exceeding those reported in March — when the pandemic first peaked, WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said during a press conference on Thursday.

Kluge said that more than half of Europe's countries have reported an increase of more than 10% in new cases in the past two weeks.

Here's what else we know about the coronavirus pandemic across Europe:

A dramatic spike in England: The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in England has risen by 167% since the end of August, the National public health body reported today. Positive cases have been rising since the start of July and are now double the number recorded when the country's Test and Trace initiative launched on May 28.

New restrictions expected in Spain's capital: Authorities in Madrid will announce new coronavirus restrictions on Friday as the country responds to an uptick in the number of cases.

Part of Wales is on lockdown: The Welsh government locked down one of the nation's biggest regions — barring people from entering or leaving — following a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. Rhondda Cynon Taf, in the south of Wales, is the second county to be locked down. It has a population of nearly 240,000 people.

Reporting from CNN's Amy Cassidy, Laura Perez Maestro, Ingrid Formanek and Samantha Tapfumaneyi