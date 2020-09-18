London cancels New Year’s Eve firework display

A New Year's Eve firework display which traditionally takes place in central London has been canceled this year, said Sadiq Khan, the city's Mayor. Speaking to the radio station LBC on Friday, Khan said the official celebrations have been halted to prevent crowds congregating in the center of the British capital.

According to Khan, the threat of the virus means that “we simply cannot afford to have the numbers of people who congregate on New Year’s Eve congregating.”

Khan also said that local curfews and lockdowns “may well be coming to London” as case numbers continue to rise in the city. Referencing restrictions in northeast England that force pubs, bars, and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., Khan said that similar restrictions may be introduced in London if necessary, to curb the spread of the virus.

Khan said he was “keen to avoid” such restrictions being imposed in the city, but “fully supported the rule of six”, which bans more than six people gathering in England.

The Mayor said that he and his team are looking into doing “something that people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV.” He added that that London can’t afford to lose the New Year's Eve slot and the opportunity it provides to showcase to the world “how wonderful our city is.”