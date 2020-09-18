Weekly Covid-19 cases in Europe are spiking. Here's the latest on the pandemic from the continent.

The World Health Organization yesterday warned that coronavirus cases are surging alarmingly in Europe, as a "very serious situation" unfolds across the continent.
Weekly cases are now more than those reported at the peak of the pandemic in Europe, WHO said.
With cases spiking around Europe, some areas are implementing new restrictions to fight the pandemic. Here's what you need to know about this morning about in coronavirus in Europe:
- New restrictions in parts of the UK: The British government has announced further restrictions for certain parts of England, including the North West, West Yorkshire and Midlands to tackle rising Covid-19 infection rates. Residents from these areas will be banned from socialising with people outside of their household and support bubble.
- French city limits gatherings: Local authorities in Nice have banned public gatherings of more than 10 people on beaches and in parks, as part of new measures to fight the spread of coronavirus. All bars and restaurants will have to close their doors at 12.30 a.m. local time and all visits in Nice’s public care homes have been suspended.
- Record numbers in the Netherlands: For the fourth-straight day in a row, the Netherlands has reported record new coronavirus infections. New reported infections in the past 24 hours total at least 1,977, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). The "first wave" record for single-day reported infections was 1,335, set on April 10.
- The situation in Spain: Authorities in the Spanish capital of Madrid are to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Friday as the country also responds to an uptick in the number of cases. Spain has now recorded more than 30,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak, with more than 600,000 total cases.
- Vaccine deal: The European Union has signed a contract to purchase 300 million doses of the potential Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Sanofi-GSK, the European Commission announced in a statement on Friday.