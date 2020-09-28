India has now reported more than 6 million coronavirus cases

Medical workers conduct Covid-19 testing on September 26, in Mumbai, India. Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India surpassed 6 million coronavirus cases Monday, becoming only the second country in the world to do so.

The country recorded 82,170 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The only other country to report more cases is the United States, which now has more than 7.1 million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India's case numbers have been rising swiftly over the past few months.

From the first Covid-19 case recorded in India on January 30, it took six months for the country to reach 1 million infections. However, it took just two more months for India to reach 6 million cases.

The country’s death toll stands at 95,542, with 1,039 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 72 million tests have been conducted as of Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Recoveries make up 82% of cases.

In India, patients with mild and moderate symptoms are considered no longer active after 10 days of symptom onset if they meet certain conditions. A test to confirm that they no longer have the virus is not required. Severe cases can only be discharged after one negative coronavirus test.