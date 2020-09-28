Nearly half of US states are reporting increased numbers of new Covid-19 cases

Almost half of US states are reporting increased numbers of new Covid-19 cases as health experts warn of a potential coronavirus surge in the fall and winter.
According to the latest Johns Hopkins University data:
- 21 states are showing an upward trend in cases compared to the previous week
- 19 states are showing steady trends
- 10 states are showing downward trends
The US meanwhile could see an explosion of Covid-19 cases in the fall and winter as people exercise less caution and spend more time indoors, where there is a greater likelihood of transmission, according to Dr. Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
Murray says the IHME model shows a "huge surge" expected to take off in October "and accelerate in November and December."
The IHME model indicates that the country is currently seeing about 765 daily deaths from Covid-19, but that number could jump to 3,000 daily deaths by late December.
Here's a look at where cases are increasing across the country: