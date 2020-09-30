World
Coronavirus pandemic

2020 election

First presidential debate

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Adam Renton, Steve George and Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 2214 GMT (0614 HKT) September 30, 2020
1 hr 28 min ago

Spanish government imposes strict coronavirus restrictions on Madrid

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

Members of the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit wearing protective gear prepare to disinfect the Lope de Vega Cultural Center in the Vallecas neighborhood where rapid tests for Covid-19 were conducted to residents of the area, on September 30 in Madrid.
Members of the Spanish Military Emergencies Unit wearing protective gear prepare to disinfect the Lope de Vega Cultural Center in the Vallecas neighborhood where rapid tests for Covid-19 were conducted to residents of the area, on September 30 in Madrid. Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images

The Spanish government has announced new coronavirus restrictions to be implemented in the next 48 hours which will largely force Madrid into a form of lockdown.

The new measures, agreed by simple majority after a meeting between the government and the heads of the various Spanish autonomous regions, were announced by Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa during a news conference on Wednesday.

According to Illa, the restrictions apply to municipalities with more than 500 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, where the number of positive cases surpasses 10% of all PCR tests or regions that have an intensive care unit occupation above 35%.

Some context: There are currently 10 municipalities which fall under the criteria, including Madrid and people living in the wider Madrid autonomous region. 

“Madrid is special because the health of Madrid is the health of Spain,” Illa said as he announced the new measures, calling the situation there “complex” and “worrying."

The new restrictions require people to stay at home except to go to work, classes, and to meet legal obligations or due to extreme circumstances.

Shops, bars and restaurants will be forced to reduce their capacity by 50% and to close earlier.

Gatherings will remain restricted to no more than six people, in both public or private spaces.

The move comes after a steady increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the Madrid area over the past couple of months and, according to Illa, was approved with 13 votes in favor, one abstention and five votes against. Among the regions that voted against are Catalonia, Andalusia, Galicia, the north African enclave Ceuta and the capital Madrid.

3 hr 11 min ago

More than 206,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

There are at least 7,210,067 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 206,494 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins has reported 19,837 new cases and 508 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Track Covid-19 cases in the US

3 hr 19 min ago

Coronavirus task force continues to urge mask usage in states without mandates

From CNN's Betsy Klein 

A sign in New Orleans asks people to wear a mask, in this photo taken in July.
A sign in New Orleans asks people to wear a mask, in this photo taken in July. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The White House coronavirus task force continues to issue recommendations to states via weekly reports, this week again strongly recommending mask usage in some states that still do not have statewide mask mandates.

The task force told Georgia that “mitigation efforts must continue including mask wearing,” called on Iowa to “Institute mask requirements statewide,” and suggested Wyoming require “face coverings in indoor, public, and commercial spaces in all red, orange, and yellow zone counties.” 

College towns in Colorado and Maryland were encouraged to more strictly limit bar and restaurant alcohol sales and indoor dining beyond their state’s respective guidelines. The task force warned that reopening the University of Wyoming was “ill-advised” amid local outbreaks. Hot spots in Idaho were encouraged to consider moving to online schooling, despite the administration’s overall push to reopen schools.

And in Wisconsin the task force warned of “rapid worsening” of cases and recommended increased social distancing “to the maximal degree possible.”

Reports for many states recommended “on-site inspection of infection control practices” in both correctional facilities and nursing homes.

CNN has reached out to all 50 states for a copy of each state’s Sept. 27 report and has received responses from 16 states as of Wednesday afternoon. 

4 hr 11 min ago

New Jersey's Covid-19 positivity rate rises to 3%

From CNN's Sheena Jones

A doctor arrives to attend a passenger being tested for COVID-19 at a testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport on September 8, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. 
A doctor arrives to attend a passenger being tested for COVID-19 at a testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport on September 8, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.  Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

New Jersey's Covid-19 positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested — is now at 3%, the highest since mid-July, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. 

In addition to the rising test positivity rate, the state announced 772 additional cases of Covid-19 and 9 additional deaths from the virus, Murphy said. 

One thing to note: The numbers listed were released by the state of New Jersey and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

4 hr 33 min ago

New Jersey schools reopening running smoothly, governor says

From CNN's Sheena Jones

The reopening of New Jersey schools has been running smoothly, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday at a press conference. 

“Over the past three weeks we have had minimal disruptions reported,” Murphy said. 

Out of the more than 802 reopening plans across the state, 403 school plans are operating under a hybrid education plan, 81 are open for in-person instruction, 278 plans are utilizing all remote learning and at least 40 plans are using a combination of the plan, Murphy said. 

The state also announced they will be adding a school Covid-19 case tracker to the state’s dashboard to monitor Covid-19 cases in school. 

The school Covid-19 tracker will be available on the dashboard shortly, the governor said. 

5 hr 22 min ago

Wisconsin reports highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations on record

From CNN's Gregory Lemos  

Wisconsin reported its highest number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on record Wednesday.

They have 646 Covid-19-related hospitalizations and just 18% of hospital beds are available, according to the state's Covid-19 website. Thirty-two percent of hospitalized Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units, according to the website.  

The state reported its highest seven-day percent positive on record Monday at 17%. 

Wisconsin also reported 17 additional deaths Wednesday. For context, the state reported its highest death count on May 27 at 22.

At least 1,317 people have died in total of Covid-19 in Wisconsin. 

5 hr 36 min ago

16 pharmaceutical companies and the Gates Foundation to scale up manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

Bill Gates speaks at a World Health Organization briefing on September 30.
Bill Gates speaks at a World Health Organization briefing on September 30. World Health Organization

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has signed a new joint agreement, along with 16 pharmaceutical companies, to commit to scaling up manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines at "an unprecedented speed" and making sure that approved vaccines reach broad global distribution as early as possible.

"The only way to eliminate the threat of this disease somewhere is to eliminate it everywhere,” Microsoft founder Bill Gates said during a World Health organization briefing.

“The solution is not shaming the rich countries that are doing the natural thing of wanting to protect their people. The solution is to vastly increase the manufacturing capacity so we can cover everyone as soon as possible," Gates said. 

The 16 pharmaceutical companies to sign this agreement are AstraZeneca; Bayer; bioMérieux; Boehringer Ingelheim; Bristol Myers Squibb; Eisai; Eli Lilly; Gilead; GSK; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada); Merck KGaA; Novartis; Pfizer; Roche; and Sanofi. 

"The next component we need for global elimination is the funding to pay for those vaccines. The pharmaceutical industry has already made significant commitments in this area as well. The companies involved in the agreement are committed to using donations for going profits, and using tiered pricing to make their products as affordable as possible," Gates added. 

 

6 hr 21 min ago

Covid-19 hospitalizations are steadily rising in Missouri

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos 

The state of Missouri hit another high since July for hospitalizations, according to the state's Covid-19 dashboard. Hospitalizations were at 1,139 Tuesday, according to the state’s website.  

Hospitalizations have been increasing every day since Sept. 6, when the state reported 930 people hospitalized.  

 

6 hr 30 min ago

NFL postpones Sunday's Steelers-Titans game

From CNN's David Close

The National Football League has announced that Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game has been postponed.

The league says it will reschedule the game to either Monday or Tuesday so that additional time can be allocated for coronavirus testing. 

The Titans have had four players and five staff members test positive for Covid-19. 

The NFL said in a statement that details on the new game date and time will be announced as soon as possible.  