Trump tests positive for Covid-19

live news

Live

Coronavirus updates

Live Updates

Coronavirus: latest news from around the world

By Helen Regan, Adam Renton, Steve George, Jessie Yeung, Tara John and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 1:11 p.m. ET, October 2, 2020
57 Posts
2 hr 1 min ago

Russia records highest new infections rate in months

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Zahra Ullah in Moscow

A medical worker in Moscow exits an ambulance on September 29.
A medical worker in Moscow exits an ambulance on September 29. Pavel Golovkin/AP

The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia has surpassed 9,000 in the past 24 hours, the first time that's happened since June 1.

The total number of cases in Russia rose by 9,412, the highest number of cases in one day since May 23, to 1,194,643, according to the country's anti-coronavirus center.

The national death toll is at 21,077.

Moscow alone reported 2,704 new cases on Friday, according to the capital’s coronavirus headquarters, which is the highest official figures since late May.

Earlier this week, the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin announced that starting October 5, it will be mandatory for companies to enforce remote working for at least 30% of their staff, school holidays will be longer and citizens over 65 and people with chronic illnesses will be told to isolate.

Sobyanin said Moscow authorities will tighten their control over how anti-coronavirus measures are being observed in the city, according to Russian state media reports on Friday.

"We stepped up inspections not only in retail facilities, but also in cinemas and theatres.," he told Russia 24 TV channel, according to state news agency TASS.

He added:  

And we warned heads of such organizations that if epidemiologic requirements are not observed, they will simply be closed. The discipline in those places is much better now. We will keep an eye on that.

"I gave instructions to enhance control over compliance with sanitary requirements in all areas -- construction, industry, trade culture," Sobyanin said. Authorities will fine organizations and businesses who fail to comply with the demand to transfer some of the staff to remote working, he added.

3 hr 38 min ago

Donald Trump's positive virus test puts him in the company of Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro

From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark

Donald Trump, left, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro.
Donald Trump, left, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro. Getty Images/Shutterstock

US President Donald Trump is not the only leader on the world stage to have contracted coronavirus.

His positive test, announced in the early hours of Friday, puts him in the company of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Of those, Johnson fell the most gravely ill after he tested positive for the virus at the end of March. He spent a week in hospital, with three nights in intensive care and, on being discharged admitted "things could have gone either way" for him. Even after leaving the hospital, he had to spend time recuperating at his official country residence, Chequers.

Johnson's illness, at the height of Britain's first wave of infections, complicated the government's response, not least because the virus spread through the government's ranks in Westminster.

Read the full story:

Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test puts him in the company of Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro
4 hr 2 min ago

Poland registers highest daily infection rise

From CNN's Artur Osinski

Poland has reported a record number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for the second straight day. 

The country’s Ministry of Health said Friday that 2,292 infections had been recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began.

Twenty-six people died from virus, taking the total number of deaths in Poland to 2,570.

On Thursday, the country reported 1,967 cases. In total, 95,773 cases have been reported since the start of the outbreak.

4 hr 2 min ago

Biden wishes a swift recovery for the Trumps

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha and Arlette Saenz

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves an event in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, on September 30.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves an event in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, on September 30. Andrew Harnik/AP

Following President Trump's positive coronavirus test, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wished Trump and first lady Melania Trump "a swift recovery."

Biden is expected to get tested for coronavirus this morning, according to a source familiar with his plans. Trump and Biden shared the debate stage Tuesday night during the first presidential debate.

4 hr 22 min ago

Trump kept a busy public diary in the pandemic. Putin installed walk-through disinfectant tunnels

From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Mary Ilyushina

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 23.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 23. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

Over months of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has kept to a busy schedule, packed with campaign rallies and public events. The contrast with Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be more stark: The authoritarian leader Trump admires so much is living in a bubble.

For most of the pandemic, Putin has been following a strict work-from-home regimen, running the affairs of state largely by videoconference. And the Kremlin has taken extreme measures to guard the health of the man who has run Russia for two decades.

Guarding Putin's health: Putin's primary base during the pandemic, according to his press office and extensive state television coverage, has been Novo-Ogaryovo, his residence outside Moscow. As early as April, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made it clear that new measures had been put in place to protect the president: Everyone meeting with Putin, he said, would be tested for Covid-19, and all appointments with the leader would be held with social distancing in place.

The Kremlin went farther than just social distancing. In June, Peskov confirmed that special disinfectant tunnels had been installed in the Kremlin and at Novo-Ogaryovo as a defense against the spread of the virus. The same month, Putin went ahead with holding a postponed Victory Day parade in the middle of the pandemic. Dozens of WWII veterans who sat next to the president on the stands had to quarantine for two weeks.

Read the full story:

Trump kept a busy schedule during the pandemic. Putin stayed in a bubble
3 hr 48 min ago

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tests negative

From CNN's Phil Mattingly 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a hearing in Washington, DC, on September 1.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a hearing in Washington, DC, on September 1. Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has had in person meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tested negative for the virus on Friday morning, according to his spokesperson Monica Crowley. He will continue to be tested daily. 

4 hr 45 min ago

Cases in England and Wales increase to one in 500 people estimated to have virus

From Amy Cassidy

One in 500 people in England and Wales likely have coronavirus, according to the latest estimates from the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

Friday’s report shows “clear evidence of an increase” in recent weeks, with a combined total of 123,000 cases reported from 18 to 24 September in both nations -- equivalent to 0.21% of both populations.

The figure does not include people in care homes and hospitals.

In Northern Ireland, 1 in 400 people are estimated to have the virus. 

Infection rates remain highest among teenagers and young adults, and is most prevalent in the north of England and some parts of London.

The latest UK-wide figures show 6,914 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 

4 hr 53 min ago

US Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady test negative for Covid-19

From CNN's Sam Fossum

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican National Convention in Baltimore on August 26.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Republican National Convention in Baltimore on August 26. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday morning, according to a statement tweeted by spokesperson Devin O'Malley. 

"Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery," O'Malley wrote.

Pence was not in close contact with Hope Hicks, one of Trump's closest aides, a top aide to the VP claims, citing how he's been on the road mostly this week. Hicks tested positive for the infection.

However, CNN's Betsy Klein noted that Pence is on camera saying he was in the Oval Office with the President on Tuesday. 

5 hr 8 min ago

Can nature heal itself? What the pandemic has shown us

From CNN's Caitlin Hu, Natalie Gallón, Hira Humayun, Ingrid Formanek and Zamira Rahim

In the dark early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when a death toll of 1 million was still unimaginable, there was one bright spot: nature appeared to be healing. With humans under lockdown, stories circulated about unusual animal sightings, like wild goats taking over a town in Wales -- and then became a joke about the public's thirst for signs of regeneration: New Yorkers claimed the return of Elmo to Times Square as proof of a great earthly rebalancing.

The idea of nature resurging offered relief from worries about the pandemic's human suffering, and hope for the planet: Was nature still capable of healing itself, if just given some alone time?

It's probably not that simple. Scientists could take years to establish the net impact of the great "anthropause," as some have dubbed it, on wildlife and the environment, but there are already signs of fallout. Lockdowns have put tourism, some scientific field research, and surveillance of some protected areas on pause. More poachers have come in their place, conservationists in Asia, Africa and the Americas tell CNN.

Read the full story:

Can nature heal itself? What the pandemic has shown us
