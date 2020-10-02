Russia records highest new infections rate in months

A medical worker in Moscow exits an ambulance on September 29. Pavel Golovkin/AP

The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia has surpassed 9,000 in the past 24 hours, the first time that's happened since June 1.

The total number of cases in Russia rose by 9,412, the highest number of cases in one day since May 23, to 1,194,643, according to the country's anti-coronavirus center.

The national death toll is at 21,077.

Moscow alone reported 2,704 new cases on Friday, according to the capital’s coronavirus headquarters, which is the highest official figures since late May.

Earlier this week, the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin announced that starting October 5, it will be mandatory for companies to enforce remote working for at least 30% of their staff, school holidays will be longer and citizens over 65 and people with chronic illnesses will be told to isolate.

Sobyanin said Moscow authorities will tighten their control over how anti-coronavirus measures are being observed in the city, according to Russian state media reports on Friday.

"We stepped up inspections not only in retail facilities, but also in cinemas and theatres.," he told Russia 24 TV channel, according to state news agency TASS.

He added:

And we warned heads of such organizations that if epidemiologic requirements are not observed, they will simply be closed. The discipline in those places is much better now. We will keep an eye on that.

"I gave instructions to enhance control over compliance with sanitary requirements in all areas -- construction, industry, trade culture," Sobyanin said. Authorities will fine organizations and businesses who fail to comply with the demand to transfer some of the staff to remote working, he added.