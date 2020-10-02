US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits the Naval Support Activity base in Crete, Greece, on September 29. Aris Messinis/Pool/AP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and his wife Susan have tested negative for Covid-19.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” he told reporters, adding that he had not interacted with President Donald Trump since the so-called Abraham Accords on September 15 (the diplomatic agreement signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain at the White House), citing his own travel schedule.

“We are praying for the President and First Lady that they’ll have a speedy recovery," Pompeo said.

“I spoke with the Vice President’s office this morning as well. We’re taking this obviously very seriously. And we’ll do everything we can to keep everyone safe, including you all.”

This is the fourth time that Pompeo has been tested in the last two and a half weeks.

The State Department is still evaluating whether he will continue his planned trip to Florida on Saturday and Asia on Sunday but his schedule in Croatia remains as planned.