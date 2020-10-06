World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 0535 GMT (1335 HKT) October 6, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 hr 26 min ago

Coronavirus has infected about 10% of the global population, WHO says

From CNN’s Steve Tuemmler and Maggie Fox

Coronavirus has infected about 10% of the world’s population, Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said Monday.

It varies from region to region, Ryan said at a WHO Executive Board meeting.

"Our current best estimates tell us that about 10% of the global population may have been infected by this virus," Ryan said.

"This varies depending on country, it varies from urban to rural, it varies between different groups. But what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk," Ryan added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 35.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus globally, but WHO and other experts say that is almost certainly an enormous undercount. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases in the US are also undercounted by at least 90%.

With a global population of about 7.7 billion people, Ryan’s estimate would mean about 770 million have been infected -- but most have not been diagnosed or counted.

2 hr 13 min ago

UK government launches investigation into technical issue with Covid-19 reporting

From Niamh Kennedy in Dublin

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, in London, England.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy on October 5, in London, England. Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The UK government has launched an investigation into a technical issue which resulted in almost 16,000 cases of coronavirus to go unreported, a Downing Street spokesperson has confirmed.

The Downing Street spokesperson said the investigation will “determine why the issue was not identified sooner."

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the issued occurred in the “process that transfers positive test results into the reporting dashboards” and that additional contact tracers had been employed to deal with the backlog.

The error was first announced in a statement from Public Health England (PHE) on Sunday. According to the statement, “a technical issue was identified overnight on Friday 2 October in the data load process that transfers COVID-19 positive lab results into reporting dashboards."

The statement went on to say that PHE consequently “identified that 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were not included in the reported daily COVID-19 cases.” PHE alongside NHS Test and Trace then “worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system.”

Johnson said in a televised interview Monday that “some of the data got truncated” and “was lost.” Johnson said the revised case numbers “really correspond to pretty much where we thought we were,” adding that “the slightly lower numbers that we'd seen didn't really reflect where we thought the disease was likely to go.”
Calling the new case numbers “realistic,” Johnson expressed his hope that “the extra enforcement of the rule of six, the extra enforcement of self-isolation” will play a part in “driving down the virus” in the coming weeks.