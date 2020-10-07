Covid-19 patients fill 40% of Paris' intensive care beds

President Emmanuel Macron on a visit to Rothschild AP-HP hospital in Paris on Tuesday. Lewis Joly/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Covid-19 patients now fill 40% of all intensive care unit beds in the Paris region, which is struggling to contain a widening outbreak of the virus, according to a spokesperson for the city's health authority. That's a 10% jump in 10 days.

In an effort to suppress the city's surging infection rates, the French government raised Paris' coronavirus alert level to maximum on Tuesday, closing cafés, bars, gyms and swimming pools for two weeks.

There are currently 2,393 people being treated for the coronavirus in Paris hospitals, 449 of whom are in intensive care -- approximately double the numbers from two weeks ago.

If hospital admissions continue at that pace, about 1,000 patients could be in intensive care by the end of October, according to calculations from the Paris public hospital group (AP-HP) and published by the Paris region health authority.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,426 patients being treated in intensive care across France. That compares with only 420 patients a month ago.