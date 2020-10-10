Hospitals in northern France cancel non-coronavirus procedures due to rise in cases
From Pierre Bairin in Paris
Health officials in Lille, northern France, are urging local hospitals to start cancelling surgeries, fearing a bottleneck in intensive care affecting the elderly after a rise in new Covid cases.
The city is showing high rates of the virus, with an incidence rate of 308 for every 100,000 inhabitants, data shows.
Among people over 65 years of age, the incidence rate is 273 for every 100,000 people. The positivity rate for coronavirus tests is 15% among that age group, while the regional average of the general population is 10.40%, according to the region’s health authority.
Bars in Lille will be closed from Saturday for at least two weeks. France recorded 20,339 new cases of the virus on Friday, the highest daily total since the outbreak began.
The positivity rate for the country stands at 10.4%. It was only 5.4% just three weeks ago.
1 hr 10 min ago
Fear sets in that Boris Johnson's Brexit government is ill equipped to handle a pandemic
Analysis by CNN's Luke McGee in London
It's been another week of difficult headlines for Boris Johnson. Once again, serious questions are being asked of Britain's Prime Minister and his administration's approach to handling the Covid-19 pandemic and, more broadly, the style of government.
Things kicked off with Johnson being criticized for sending mixed messages in a BBC interview on Sunday, in which he warned that coronavirus restrictions could last until 2021, but also that he needed to get the economy moving. Arguably sending a vague message for a public unsure of what to do as the virus spreads exponentially, he said, "What we want people to do is behave fearlessly but with common sense."
Things got worse, as the government was forced to admit that 16,000 confirmed cases went unreported due to a technical glitch.
Cases are rising in universities just weeks after students returned to campuses: more than 1,000 students at Newcastle University tested positive for Covid-19 over an eight-day period, along with another 770 cases at the University of Northumbria, while three universities in north England have stopped face-to-face teaching.
Concerns about the rise in cases and the testing system were not helped by a cabinet minister having to admit on Wednesday that the country is experiencing supply chain issues with a pharmaceutical company that supplies tests to the UK.
And Johnson is under fire from all sides for his approach to introducing further restrictions across the country. Criticism ranges from decisions on local restrictions being taken in central government by the PM and his close team -- without consulting local leaders -- to curfews not being backed by scientific evidence.
"What they've done is opened up everything as if nothing had ever happened there and you and I could be talking probably in eight to 10 weeks, and I will likely bet that Florida will be a house on fire," Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN Friday.
White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx also cautioned Friday of "early suggestions" of alarming trends in the Northeast, urging residents to take action and help prevent the spread before the virus takes off again.
"The actions this time have to happen at the personal level, in our private homes, rather than just the public spaces," she said.
Trump credits swift treatment for his Covid-19 recovery
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman and Maggie Fox
President Donald Trump says rapid coronavirus treatment was the key to his quick recovery from Covid-19,.
"I think the secret for me was I got there very early," Trump told Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel during a pre-taped segment that aired Friday night.
Trump announced he tested positive for coronavirus early Friday last week. That night, he was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for treatment.
"I think going in early is a big factor in my case," Trump said.
The President received an immediate dose of an experimental monoclonal antibody therapy at the White House, then was treated with a course of the infused antiviral medication remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone during his hospital stay.
He was also given supplemental oxygen, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said.
Trump was released from Walter Reed Monday afternoon.
Bars and pubs are closing as Europe battles coronavirus surge. Experts question if it will work.
From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark and Nadine Schmidt
With Europe now reporting more daily coronavirus cases than the United States, Brazil and India, according to World Health Organization figures, many governments are closing down pubs and bars or limiting their opening hours in the hope of avoiding wider lockdowns.
It's bad news for drinkers, from Brussels to Paris to Edinburgh, and will bring more pain for the embattled hospitality sector. But will the strategy work?
Global health expert Peter Drobac, director of the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, told CNN that governments across Europe were trying to find a balance between imposing restrictions on social interactions and keeping businesses alive.
Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are "an obvious candidate" for closures given what is known about transmission of the virus, he said.
NFL coaches could be penalized 15 yards for talking to game officials while not wearing a mask, memo says
From CNN Sport's Jill Martin
The NFL sent a memo Friday to team chief executives, presidents, general managers, head coaches and athletic trainers, warning them to keep face coverings on when interacting with game officials on the field. If they don’t, they could be penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The memo, which CNN obtained from a league source, was written by NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell.
“We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks to communicate with game officials during games,” the memo states. “Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face coverings be worn at all times."
In the memo, Fewell called for all officials to be vigilant in their efforts to comply with face covering and physical distancing requirements.
“Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the pandemic," the memo said. "Failure to adhere to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19-related protocols will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs, including fines, suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s)."
4 hr 14 min ago
Trump praises doctors and scientists over coronavirus progress
From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman
US President Donald Trump has credited doctors and scientists for doing an "incredible" job against the coronavirus in a short period of time.
“I have such great respect for the doctors and lab scientists, the people that work on this,” Trump said in an interview that aired on Fox News Friday night. “They're doing incredibly well.”
Trump has often disregarded the guidance of his own scientists and federal public health agencies as the pandemic ravaged parts of the US.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, said Friday that a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House two weeks ago was a “superspreader” event.
Trump admitted during the Fox interview he may have caught the virus at a White House event, but he doesn’t know for sure.
“The respect for the doctors and for the technicians and for the scientists is incredible because I've seen what they've done and it’s incredible, the job that they've done in a short period of time,” Trump said. “Over a six-month period the job that they've done is incredible and you'll see that very soon with the medicines and with the vaccines.”
Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week and seemed to make a speedy recovery after a round of treatments, including an experimental monoclonal antibody therapy, the antiviral medication remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone.
5 hr 27 min ago
China is doubling down in the global push for a coronavirus vaccine
From CNN's Nectar Gan
The global push to develop a coronavirus vaccine is gathering pace, but much to the likely frustration of US President Donald Trump, caution exercised by American drug makers and regulators has put China out in front ... for now.
Moderna, a leading coronavirus vaccine maker, said this month it will not be ready to apply for emergency use authorization until at least November 25. Meanwhile, the US-based trial sites of another frontrunner, AstraZeneca, have placed testing on hold after a participant in Britain developed a serious illness last month, further undermining Trump's hopes that a vaccine would be ready in time for Election Day on November 3.
The stringent US safety protocols have shifted the so-called vaccine race in China's favor, where -- for better or worse -- political will holds a much larger sway over state, commercial and individual actions, potentially bending rules or norms as needed.
China's leader Xi Jinping has repeatedly urged the country's scientists to accelerate the research and development of coronavirus vaccines. Chinese drug makers have also been told to treat their work as an "important political task" -- and they are doing everything they can to follow that directive.
While the successful development of a vaccine would not preclude other countries from continuing to pursue their own research, China has placed special emphasis on being first.