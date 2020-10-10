Covid-19 cases in the US expected to surge in November and December, medical expert says

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard test residents for the coronavirus COVID-19 at a temporary test facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 9. Wisconsin currently has one of the highest positivity rates for COVID-19 in the nation.

The US could record nearly 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths by February 1, according to Dr. Chris Murray, a researcher behind an influential coronavirus model from the University of Washington.

Daily deaths will likely peak in the middle of January, Murray said during CNN's global coronavirus town hall tonight.

"We're expecting both cases and unfortunately deaths to really surge as we head into late November and December and probably peak sometime in January," Murray said.

Murray urged people to wear masks to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

Watch: