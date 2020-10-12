World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Adam Renton and Steve George, CNN

Updated 8:02 a.m. ET, October 12, 2020
11 min ago

Some German hotels are turning away tourists from virus hotspots

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

As German cities face major Covid-19 outbreaks, some popular tourist spots are turning away people visiting from affected areas, due to state regulations.

But different federal states have different rules, which makes the process more complex.

Hoteliers in the popular Baltic Sea resort of Warnemuende have had to cancel the bookings of guests from high risk areas such as Berlin, Warnemuende Tourism Center's public relations manager Anja Thomanek told CNN.

Thomanek says she hopes regulations in the state—Mecklenburg-Vorpommern—will be updated this week so they can accommodate more guests. 

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has set a high bar for accepting guests from Covid-19 hotspots.

Visitors must produce a recent negative coronavirus test, and then quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine period can be reduced to five to seven days if they can provide evidence of a second negative test -- paid for by the visitors themselves.

Thomanek told CNN that the resort is "very, very, very" well booked nonetheless, most likely because holidaymakers face more difficulty going abroad.

In Schleswig-Holstein, another popular Northern state, the rules for accepting visitors from hotspots are different.

People heading there from high-risk areas only have to say they have had a negative coronavirus test in the past 48 hours. Those who have not been in their home district for at least two weeks are exempt from having to present a test.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with the Prime Ministers of Germany's federal states on Wednesday to discuss country-wide regulations. 

The country has reported 326,499 cases in total.

44 min ago

Further restrictions come into force in Czech Republic

From CNN's Amy Cassidy and Ivana Kottasova in London and Tomas Etzler in Prague

Customers drink in a bar shortly before closing time in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 10.
Customers drink in a bar shortly before closing time in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 10. Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

The Czech Republic has introduced a new range of restrictions to bring the virus under control, after the country recorded a surge in infections.

From Monday all sporting, social and religious events will be limited to groups of ten people indoors and 20 people outdoors, unless all participants come from the same household.

University students are barred from in-person learning, except for practical medical training.

In-person classes have also been cancelled for high school pupils who are past the point of compulsory attendance (Grade 9, which typically ends at the age of 15).

Children in Grades 1 to 5 will continue attending school as normal, while the remainder of students up to Grade 9 will take it in turns, with half attending classes one week and half the next week.

Office hours at public institutions will also be limited to five hours a day, two days per week and visits to health and social care facilities are banned with "precisely specified exemptions."

Strict measures came into force in the country over the weekend, with bars and restaurants limited to a maximum of four customers per table, and ordered to close at 8pm.

No public WiFi is available anywhere in an effort to deter teenagers socializing.

The Czech Republic announced a second state of emergency on October 5, which will last for 30 days. The country reported 3,105 new cases as of Sunday.

The country has reported 117,110 cases in total and 987 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

1 hr 26 min ago

Trump takes his Covid-19 misinformation machine back on the road

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the White House on October 10.
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at the White House on October 10. Alex Brandon/AP

US President Donald Trump takes his Covid denial tour back to the campaign trail Monday, as the tense final stretch of an election now three weeks away gets a fresh jolt with Senate hearings on his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump, who announced Sunday -- without providing evidence -- that he has tested "totally negative" after his bout with the virus, plans to hold his first rally since his diagnosis was publicly disclosed, in Florida, in what risks turning into yet another super spreader event.

"I'm immune. So, the President is in very good shape to fight the battles," Trump said on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures, in comments that misrepresented his own capacity to spread the virus if he is exposed to it again.

A tweet along the same lines earned a warning from Twitter that the President was spreading misleading information about the virus.

The President's proclamations about his own health followed another opaque memo from his physician, who cleared Trump to end isolation but who hasn't taken reporters' questions in a week.

1 hr 58 min ago

Europe struggles with second wave outbreaks as winter looms

From CNN's Claudia Otto, Fred Pleitgen, Mick Krever and Samantha Tapfumaneyi 

A medical assistant in Berlin takes a throat swab sample to test for Covid-19 on October 12.
A medical assistant in Berlin takes a throat swab sample to test for Covid-19 on October 12. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

European countries are racing to contain coronavirus outbreaks as the continent struggles with a second wave of Covid-19. Here's what you need to know

Germany

Germany's largest cities have become coronavirus hotspots over the last few days.

Berlin has reported a spike in cases, while the cities of Cologne, Dusseldorf, Essen and Stuttgart have also recorded a rise in infection rates.

Stuttgart has requested military assistance to manage the crisis, an unusual move for a major German city.

The country reported 2,467 new coronavirus cases on Monday, which is less than the record daily cases seen over the weekend, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's public health institute.

Germany now has 325,331 coronavirus case and 9,621 deaths according to the RKI.

The Netherlands

Ahmed Aboutaleb, the mayor of the Netherlands' second-largest city -- Rotterdam -- has tested positive for coronavirus.

The city said Aboutaleb was "home with mild symptoms, and based on the advice of the municipal health service must remain in isolation for seven days," in a statement published Monday.

A spokesperson for the mayor told CNN that he began showing symptoms on Friday, and tested positive for the virus on Sunday evening.

She added that the mayor is carrying out his duties from home.

England

The English city of Liverpool, in the country's northwest, is to be placed under tier three lockdown restrictions, the strictest of the country's new Covid-19 rules.

The region's rising infection rate is worrying the UK government.

The restrictions, which are stricter than those imposed on southern areas, have caused tensions between politicians in northern regions and the British government, based in London.

Liverpool's mayor reacted with fury on Monday and accused Boris Johnson's government of imposing "lockdown by diktat."

"Let's be clear that, having ignored my pleas for over a month, the Government now blame us, and impose 'lockdown by diktat' without a full financial package and support for businesses we are levelling down not levelling up," Joe Anderson tweeted Monday.
"We will continue to stand up for our local businesses."

Johnson is due to reveal more details about the new system of restrictions later on Monday.

2 hr 19 min ago

New coronavirus cases are up by at least 50% in 5 US states

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week.

Health experts warned over the weekend that the US could have a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in the coming months, adding to the more than 7.7 million cases and 214,764 deaths on record.

Only Maine, Texas and Washington are reporting fewer new daily cases on average from last week.

The number of new cases is holding steady in 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Everywhere else -- 31 states in all -- new cases have climbed compared with the week before.

1 hr 31 min ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Mary Ilyushina in Moscow

A medical professional treats a patient said to be suffering from Covid-19 at a hospital in Moscow on October 8.
A medical professional treats a patient said to be suffering from Covid-19 at a hospital in Moscow on October 8. Iliya Pitalev/Sputnik/AP

Russia reported 13,592 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, a slight decrease following three consecutive days of daily-high increases in new infections, according to the country’s coronavirus response headquarters.

Moscow is the most affected city with 4,395 new cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 538 infections.

On Sunday, Russia confirmed 13,634 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily increase to date.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in Russia stands at is 1,312,310. Only the United States, India and Brazil have reported more cases than Russia, according to Johns Hopkins University.

2 hr 50 min ago

US children are struggling with Covid-19 and its months of aftermath

From CNN's Ryan Prior

Veronica Richmond is just 15, but she's skipped three grades and is about to graduate from high school in the US state of Idaho. But the self-described photographer, biologist, poet, graphic designer and debater now has a new identity she never wanted.

She is a Covid-19 long hauler, along with her sister Audrey and mother Jamie.

One of her friends came home in March after spending two years in Wuhan, China. That may have been the source of the virus that would cut across the whole Richmond family and leave them with six months — and counting — of fatigue, pain and uncertainty in its wake.

Jamie Richmond has tallied $6,000 in medical bills for two girls who were healthy until March.

Both girls now have a host of problems, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which causes a person's heart rate to shoot up upon standing and lead to dizziness or fainting.

"It's been horrific to go through this for so long," Richmond said.

3 hr 31 min ago

Latin America and Caribbean top 10 million coronavirus cases

From CNN's Tatiana Arias and Jennifer Hauser in Atlanta

As the number of Covid-19 infections officially recorded worldwide tops 37 million, Latin America and the Caribbean make up more than 10 million of those cases.

At least 10,057,182 cases and 368,542 deaths have been recorded in the region, according to a CNN tally and data held by Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil has reported more than 5 million cases and more than 150,000 coronavirus deaths. Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Mexico also have some of the highest cases in the region. 

4 hr ago

France to add more cities to maximum alert category amid rising Covid-19 infections

From CNN's Pierre Bairin in Paris

The French cities of Toulouse and Montpellier will be added to the “maximum alert” category as of Tuesday, the respective regional health agencies announced Sunday.

Paris, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and the overseas department of Guadeloupe are already in the “maximum alert category” and are under stricter coronavirus measures, like the closure of bars and gyms.

A “maximum alert” is established when: the incidence rate of the virus is over 250 cases per 100,000 people, when the incidence rate for people aged 65 or over is more than 100, and when more than 30% of ICU beds are being used by coronavirus patients.

In a series of tweets late Sunday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran responded to criticism of the measures and suggestions that more ICU beds should be put in place:

“Our health workers gave a lot during the first wave and are tired. (More ICU beds) would imply a massive cancellation of planned surgeries, and a further delay in care. What we want is to slow down the virus, avoid severe forms, limit having people in ICUs and limit deaths. Beyond hospital capacities, it is the lives of French people that we protect.”

Rising cases: Nationally, the number of people testing positive has increased further, with 16,101 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the national health authority said Sunday. A single-day high of 26,896 new cases was announced on Saturday for the previous 24 hours.

The positivity rate is also rising and now stands at 11.5%. Aurelien Rousseau, head of the Paris regional health authority, said Monday morning that in the capital region alone, the positivity rate was 17%. Rousseau, speaking on CNN affiliate BFM, said “this is a number we have never reached.”