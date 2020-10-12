Some German hotels are turning away tourists from virus hotspots

As German cities face major Covid-19 outbreaks, some popular tourist spots are turning away people visiting from affected areas, due to state regulations.

But different federal states have different rules, which makes the process more complex.

Hoteliers in the popular Baltic Sea resort of Warnemuende have had to cancel the bookings of guests from high risk areas such as Berlin, Warnemuende Tourism Center's public relations manager Anja Thomanek told CNN.

Thomanek says she hopes regulations in the state—Mecklenburg-Vorpommern—will be updated this week so they can accommodate more guests.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has set a high bar for accepting guests from Covid-19 hotspots.

Visitors must produce a recent negative coronavirus test, and then quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine period can be reduced to five to seven days if they can provide evidence of a second negative test -- paid for by the visitors themselves.

Thomanek told CNN that the resort is "very, very, very" well booked nonetheless, most likely because holidaymakers face more difficulty going abroad.

In Schleswig-Holstein, another popular Northern state, the rules for accepting visitors from hotspots are different.

People heading there from high-risk areas only have to say they have had a negative coronavirus test in the past 48 hours. Those who have not been in their home district for at least two weeks are exempt from having to present a test.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with the Prime Ministers of Germany's federal states on Wednesday to discuss country-wide regulations.

The country has reported 326,499 cases in total.