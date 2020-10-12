Trump says he tested "totally negative" for Covid-19

President Donald Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that he has “been tested, totally negative” for Covid-19. Trump told supporters Sunday on a “Call to Prayer” that he’s “ready to go, I feel so good.”

The latest update from the President’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, says Trump “is no longer considered a transmission risk to others” and “there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.” The statement, issued Saturday evening, did not say Trump had received a negative coronavirus test since first testing positive for the virus.

The White House declined to comment when asked for clarification or if there would be an update from the President’s doctor.

Trump went on to hit China for the pandemic, telling supporters watching on Facebook, “And it was brought upon us by another country, by China, it wasn't our fault, it was the fault of another country, and we're going to make up for it in many different ways.”

The President also touted the success of an experimental treatment he took, telling supporters, “And as you probably heard, I took a certain, I call it a cure, because I think it was much more than anything else, but I call it a cure, and what we've done in terms of vaccines and cures and therapeutics and all of those things are absolutely incredible, things that could not have happened under a different administration.”

“The FDA has been fantastic, and we're trying to get the, the cure that I took, the therapeutic that I took. We're trying to get that approved right now through the FDA. I just spoke to Stephen Hahn, the head of the FDA and we want to get it brought into the hospitals because I really believe, it's a transfusion, I really believe that it will solve the problems of a lot of people.”

There is no cure for the novel coronavirus.