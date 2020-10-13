UK government accused of ignoring scientists' advice to lock down 3 weeks ago

Eric Trump speaks at a campaign rally for his father, President Donald Trump, in Monroe, North Carolina, on October 8. Nell Redmond/AP

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, is not a doctor. Or an infectious disease expert, And it shows.

Here's Eric Trump discussing his father's recovery from Covid-19 during an appearance on ABCs "This Week" on Sunday with host Jonathan Karl (bolding is mine):

Eric Trump: "Yes. Listen, that first day he got hit hard, first day Friday. And I can tell you as son, it's never fun watching your father fly off to Walter Reed on Marine One, right? I mean, that's something that -- it's a day that no son wants to, again, remember. It's -- that's no fun to watch.

"But I'm telling you I spoke to him three times that next Saturday. The guy sounded 100%. It was amazing. It actually probably goes to speak to how good some of these vaccines that are being created are and what my father's done on the vaccine front, no one could have done. No one could have done.

"I mean, literally, Biden was calling my father xenophobic for shutting down America from travel to China -- I mean, and the virus came from China. My father, literally, started day one creating this vaccine. He worked to push this vaccine. And now my father just took it. And you see how well he got over it --

Jonathan Karl: Wait, wait. Can you --

Trump: -- an inspiration. I think -- as Americans, Jon, we should be very proud of that.

Karl: Can you clarify that? You said your father just took a vaccine?

Trump: Meaning when he was in Walter Reed, the medicines that he was taking.

Karl: The therapeutics?

Trump: -- he felt horrible. And on Saturday -- again, I spoke to the man three times on Saturday and he sounded tremendous. And I think it goes to show the power of medicine in this country and how far that we've come on Covid in the last six, seven months.

Holy cow! There's a vaccine for Covid-19? This is great news!

Or, well, no. See, either Eric Trump let the biggest cat out of the bag ever -- that the President was given a "vaccine" for Covid-19 -- or he is simply confused about the difference between medicines designed to help mitigate the course of the virus and an actual vaccine.

(HINT: It's the latter.)

