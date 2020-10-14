Cases emerge of rare hearing loss after Covid-19

Health authorities around the world have reported the loss of taste and smell as clear symptoms of a Covid-19 infection. Now researchers are investigating after new cases of hearing loss with Covid-19 infections emerged.

Among them is a 45-year-old man in Britain. The case study, published in the British Medical Journal’s BMJ Case Reports on Tuesday, describes how the man, who also has asthma, saw an otolaryngology specialist following a week of hearing loss while he was being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

The patient was treated with steroids for his hearing loss and he completed a seven-day course, which resulted in just partial improvement in his hearing, according to the journal.

"This is the first reported case of sensorineural hearing loss following COVID-19 infection in the UK," the researchers wrote. "Given the widespread presence of the virus in the population and the significant morbidity of hearing loss, it is important to investigate this further."

The researchers -- from the University College London and Royal National Throat Nose and Ear Hospital -- noted that there have been a few other reported cases of hearing loss following Covid-19 infection.

