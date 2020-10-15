London will move to "high" coronavirus alert level, says UK health secretary

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks in the House Of Commons, London, on October 15. Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP

London will be moved from medium coronavirus alert level Tier 1 to high coronavirus alert level Tier 2, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday,

He urged London residents to support government efforts to suppress the spread of the virus.

“Working closely with the Mayor, with cross-party council leadership, with local public health officials and the national team, we have together agreed that London needs to move to local Covid alert level ‘High’,” Hancock said in a statement to the House of Commons.

“We know from the first peak that the infection can spread fast and put huge pressures on the NHS, so we must act now to prevent the need for tougher measures later on,” he added.

According to the Health Secretary, tougher restrictive measures for all areas placed under Tier 2 will come into force at one minute past midnight Saturday local time (that's 7:01 p.m. ET.)

London residents will no longer be able to meet with other households in any indoor setting, including at home or in restaurants, and the "rule of six" will still apply for all outdoor venues.

“To Londoners and all who work in our great capital, I want to say thank you for what you have done to suppress the virus once. We now all need to play our part in getting the virus under control once again, and I know the sacrifices that this will mean,” Hancock said.

Earlier on Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the capital has reached a “critical moment” in its fight against the pandemic, warning that the virus is spreading rapidly “in every corner” of the city.