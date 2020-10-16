Second English region moves to highest Covid-19 alert level after case surge

From CNN's Simon Cullen and Lauren Kent in London

People in Morecambe, England, wait for a bus on October 16. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Lancashire, in northwest England, will be placed under stringent restrictions after moving to the country's highest Covid-19 alert level.

The UK government had clashed with local leaders who wanted to avoid the measure, but the council officials agreed to the restrictions Friday.

Under the government restrictions, pubs and bars not serving food will close and indoor social gatherings with people from different households are banned.

The rules will be imposed from 12:01am Saturday.

Officials also recommend against travelling in and out of the region, where cases have surged in recent days.

Lancashire is the second region in England to be placed under Tier 3 rules after Liverpool earlier this week.

The decision comes as talks between leaders in the separate Greater Manchester area and the UK government stalled.

The government wants Manchester and surrounding areas to move to the highest alert level, but local leaders have rejected the request, fearing catastrophic economic damage.

Britain is in the midst of a second Covid-19 wave. The country has reported a total of 676,455 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.