US surpasses 8 million coronavirus cases

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee speaks on protecting Americas seniors from the COVID-19 pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on April 30. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and state education officials want to remove "negative consequences for schools" tied to student assessments this year and continue student testing, as scheduled, despite the pandemic, Lee announced Friday.

Tennessee tests all students in grades 3-11 to assess comprehension of math, language arts, social studies and science, according to the state's Department of Education website.

"We will keep this year’s assessments in place to ensure an accurate picture of where our students are and what supports are needed to regain learning loss and get them back on the path to success,” Lee said in a statement.

The Tennessee Department of Education has an accountability system for districts and schools based on graduation rates, state test scores and other metrics, according to its website said. Lee wants that system to be suspended this year, he said.

"We want to take off burdens for teachers and districts and schools, so that they can do the incredible work" of assessing students and filling in gaps, Lee said during a media call Friday.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn revealed that US Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos "sent a letter to all state chiefs a few weeks ago, in that letter she indicated in no uncertain terms that there would not be waivers for assessment."

"We have federal obligations to test kids and there are [sic] significant federal funding attached to those federal obligations. We certainly don't need to be putting federal funds at risk," Lee said.

The governor said he will work with "elected officials on a solution for this school year that preserves our strong foundations while ensuring that every teacher feels supported."