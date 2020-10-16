US surpasses 8 million coronavirus cases

There have been at least 8,008,402 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 218,097 people have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Johns Hopkins recorded the first case of coronavirus in the US on Jan. 21. Here's a breakdown of other milestones:
- 98 days later, on April 28, the US hit 1 million cases
- 44 days later, on June 11, the US hit 2 million cases
- 27 days later, on July 8, the US hit 3 million cases
- 15 days later, on July 23, the US hit 4 million cases
- 17 days later, on Aug. 9, the US hit 5 million cases
- 22 days later, on Aug. 31, the US hit 6 million cases
- 25 days later, on Sept. 25, the US hit 7 million cases
- 21 days later, on Oct.16, the US hit 8 million cases
Only three other countries in the world have reported over 1 million total Covid-19 cases:
- India has more than 7 million total cases
- Brazil has over 5 million total cases
- Russia has over 1 million total cases