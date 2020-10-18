Slovakia's PM demands mass testing of entire population for Covid-19

Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic (right) and its President Zuzana Caputova (left). JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic announced plans Saturday to test everyone aged 10 years and over in the country for Covid-19, Slovakian news agency TASR reported.

After seeing a recent surge of infections across Slovakia, Matovic explained that it was his belief the only way to contain the outbreak is through mass testing.

Speaking to the nation in a televised address, Matovic promised that if the widespread testing does not happen, he would tender his resignation.

“I’m afraid that the current protective measures have thus been rendered useless,” Matovic said. “At any rate, this mass testing cannot hurt, it can only help us.”

According to TASR, Matovic said “testing will be free-of-charge” for the population of 5.4 million. The campaign is expected to take place over two weekends starting at the end of October.

It is not yet known whether participation will be mandatory, TASR said.