High Covid-19 cases in US are due to nation not shutting down as much as other countries, Fauci says

National Academy of Medicine

While speaking to the National Academy of Medicine on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained how the United States might be the "most severely hit of all the countries in the world" amid the coronavirus pandemic due to not shutting down as much as other nations.

"When the European Union shut down as it were, their baseline cases went way below 10,000 – a few thousand per day – and stayed that way for a while until most recently," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"We did not shut down nearly as much as our colleagues in Italy and Spain," Fauci said. "Although we say we did shut down, we did not shut down as strictly and stringently as countries in the European Union as well as those in Asia."

Fauci called the pandemic "historic."

"We know now that we are living through a historic pandemic, the likes of which we have not experienced as a civilization in the last 102 years since the iconic 1918 Spanish flu," Fauci said.