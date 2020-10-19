South Africa's health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize visits Clairwood Hospital on August 6 in Durban, South Africa. Darren Stewart/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa's Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

"I wish to inform the public that this afternoon my wife, Dr May Mkhize and I have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We decided to go test yesterday when I started showing mild symptoms," Mkhize said in a statement posted on his Twitter account Sunday.

"I was feeling abnormally exhausted and as the day progressed, I started losing appetite. My wife had a cough, was dizzy and extremely exhausted. Given her symptoms, the doctors advised that she must be admitted for observation and rehydration," he added.

Mkhize said their close contacts have been informed to self-isolate and get tested.

"I wish to take this opportunity to urge all South Africans to continue adhering to health protocols," Mkhize said. He noted that although the country has "made significant strides" in its fight against the pandemic, "let us not dare regress".

