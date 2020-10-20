UK Covid-19 death toll 3 times higher than the day before

Two hospitals have updated their visitation policies amid the coronavirus pandemic to accommodate designated support persons for people with disabilities, the US Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights announced on Tuesday.

The hospitals — MedStar Health System’s Southern Maryland Hospital Center and Mary Washington Healthcare in Virginia — made these updates to their policies around the same time they resolved separate religious visitation complaints, according to the Office for Civil Rights.

"These two hospitals have also updated their policies to allow for designated support persons to accompany people with disabilities in their hospitals," Roger Severino, director of the Office for Civil Rights, said during a phone call with reporters on Tuesday.