Hong Kong announces minor relaxation of social distancing measures after drop in cases

People in Hong Kong wait to cross a road on October 18. Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong has announced a minor relaxation of its social distancing measures after cases in the region dropped for seven days, its Secretary for Food and Health announced.

Professor Sophia Chan announced the news after there were no community outbreaks or untraceable cases in the past three days.

The changes mean that, from October 23:

Local tour groups can resume with up to 30 people

Wedding banquets, conferences and meetings can take place with up to 50 people

Team sports can resume in swimming pools

Live performances can resume in museums

However, Hong Kong's four-person rule, midnight curfew and mandatory mask-wearing regulations have been extended until October 29.

Chan said the department continues to prepare for the possibility of a fourth wave of the virus.