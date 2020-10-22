Princess Diana interviewer Martin Bashir "seriously unwell" with Covid-19

Martin Bashir arriving for the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on October 28, 2019. Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

BBC journalist Martin Bashir, well known for his interviews with Princess Diana and Michael Jackson, is “seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications,” the corporation says.

“Everyone at the BBC is wishing him a full recovery. We’d ask that his privacy, and that of his family, is respected at this time,” a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

The British journalist made headlines in 1995 with his interview with Princess Diana, in which she confirmed Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla.

“Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she told Bashir.

He also famously interviewed Jackson over an extended period, during which the entertainer granted rare access to his private life.

Bashir later moved to the US where he worked for cable news channel MSNBC. However, he resigned over controversial remarks he made about former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin in 2013.

He re-joined the BBC in 2016.